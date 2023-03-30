 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Strong first inning helps Donoho scrape past JCA

New Baseball teaser

ANNISTON — A three-run first inning helped Donoho score a 4-0 win at home Thursday in a gritty matchup against county rival Jacksonville Christian.

The win comes after a week-and-a-half break for the Falcons as they gear toward the second half of the season.