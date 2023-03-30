Prep baseball: Strong first inning helps Donoho scrape past JCA

ANNISTON — A three-run first inning helped Donoho score a 4-0 win at home Thursday in a gritty matchup against county rival Jacksonville Christian.
The win comes after a week-and-a-half break for the Falcons as they gear toward the second half of the season.
“We just got to come out here and bring more energy out the gate," Donoho’s Luke Elliott said. "Two weeks off, even though it’s a long time, we still shouldn’t have to pick it up like we did. We just got to keep the energy up.”
Things looked to be all Falcons early. After JCA failed to score in the top of the first, Nic Thompson cracked the scoreboard for the Falcons with a solo home run to left center field.
“Guy got me down 0-2 real quick. He had a good curveball, give him credit for that one,” Thompson said. “Then he just threw it over the middle of the plate. I let the bat do the work, and just went yard.”
Elliott then grounded out, but with two outs, Donoho's Peyton Webb and Blake Sewell both walked and advanced bases on steals and passed balls to put them at second and third.
Kai Cleckler then hit a hard grounder to third which resulted in a JCA error on the throw to first. Webb and Sewell both raced home on the miscue.
The Thunder got out of the first without suffering anymore damage. The game then became a defensive and pitching duel between the two squads as both teams put runners on throughout the middle innings but could not produce any runs.
“Your leaders on the team got to do something,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “I feel like energy was up in that first inning. We did some nice things. Then all of a sudden, I don’t know how many people we left on base, but we had plenty of opportunities to break the game open and no one had the big hit.
“I think it’s good for us to struggle a little bit like that and understand we can’t rely on the same folks every game, people got to spread the love as far as offensively. It’s a good win, I think that we could do better, but it’s a good win”
Sewell started on the mound for Donoho and picked up the win. He was relieved in the top of the sixth by Thompson, who was awarded the save after working two scoreless innings.
“It was fun closing out the game,” Thompson said. “Blake competed his butt off on the mound and it was just fun to come in, get the save, get the win.”
Cam Moses got the start for the Thunder and after the troublesome first inning, he threw four scoreless innings. He was relieved in the bottom of the sixth by Ethan Fair.
Donoho's Marcus Lawler was walked in the bottom of the sixth. Elliott then brought hime home with a single to left, accounting for the fourth run of the game. Webb also hit a single to left following Elliott’s hit to put runners on first and second before JCA coach Tommy Miller relieved Moses of his pitching duties with two on and two outs.
“We’ve had some games where we’ve hit well. We’ve had some games just like that,” Miller said. “Cam pitched a really good game against a really good team. They’re ranked in the top 10 in 2A and they’re going to win their area I’m pretty sure, and we played them well.
“I’m not real disappointed in the way we played. There was a couple of times we should’ve gotten hits with runners on base and we didn’t. That’s something in baseball, you’re either going to lose that way or win that way. Tonight, we didn’t get them when we needed them.”
Thompson struck out two JCA batters and forced a groundout back to himself by JCA’s Travis Barnhill to record the final out of the game.