Prep baseball: Spring Garden's Maddox hurls complete-game victory

Baseball teaser

SPRING GARDEN — Starting pitcher Jackson Maddox pitched a five-inning complete game for the Spring Garden in an 11-1 home victory Tuesday over Cleburne County.

He allowed three hits and walked two. He had two strikeouts. Cleburne County’s run was unearned.

The Panthers led 2-1 after three innings, added two runs in the fourth and ended the contest with seven runs in the fifth. Spring Garden improved to 6-5 and will host Jacksonville on Thursday.

Other top performers for Spring Garden:

—Weston Kirk, home run

—Chaz Pope, home run

—Ryley Kirk, two singles

—Cam Welsh, two singles

—Denver Jarrett, single

—Kenneth Petty, single

Top performers for Cleburne County:

—Rico Jordan, single

—Carter Barnes, single

—Jackson Miller, single

—Rustin Roberts, walk, run

