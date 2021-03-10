Prep baseball: Spring Garden's Maddox hurls complete-game victory

SPRING GARDEN — Starting pitcher Jackson Maddox pitched a five-inning complete game for the Spring Garden in an 11-1 home victory Tuesday over Cleburne County.
He allowed three hits and walked two. He had two strikeouts. Cleburne County’s run was unearned.
The Panthers led 2-1 after three innings, added two runs in the fourth and ended the contest with seven runs in the fifth. Spring Garden improved to 6-5 and will host Jacksonville on Thursday.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Weston Kirk, home run
—Chaz Pope, home run
—Ryley Kirk, two singles
—Cam Welsh, two singles
—Denver Jarrett, single
—Kenneth Petty, single
Top performers for Cleburne County:
—Rico Jordan, single
—Carter Barnes, single
—Jackson Miller, single
—Rustin Roberts, walk, run