Prep baseball: Spring Garden falls to Coosa Christian at home

SPRING GARDEN — Fielding woes and an unusual lack of production at the plate doomed Spring Garden in an 11-4 baseball loss at home Tuesday against Coosa Christian.
“Didn’t show up, didn’t play, didn’t hit the ball well,” Spring Garden coach Coleman Murphy said. “Missed some plays on defense, they’re a good team, so, I mean got to play a good game if you’re going to compete against them and we didn’t do that today.”
The top of the first inning was a sign as to what was to come for the Class 1A contest as Coosa got off to an early 2-0 lead. Coosa’s Brody Nelson led off the game with a single to left off Panthers starting pitcher Reece Winstead.
Nelson then stole second with one out. After a line out by John David Justus, Thomas Skaggs ripped a double to left to score Nelson. Renn Gladden then hit a grounder to second but a Spring Garden error scored Skaggs for the second run of the inning.
The Panthers did not let the scoring bother them, however. In the bottom of the first, they notched the game at two runs apiece.
Chapel Pope led off the inning with a walk and took second on a botched pickoff play at first by Coosa. Pope then moved to third after a balk by Coosa starting pitcher Clete O’bryant.
A Winstead pop out to shallow right was not enough for Pope to score from third. Cam Welsh, who has been a force at the plate this season, was intentionally walked to get runners on first and third with one out for the Panthers.
Welsh was caught in a rundown as he attempted to steal second, but in the midst of the rundown Pope scored from third. Welsh was safe at second and Spring Garden scored their first run of the contest. Braxton Haney then drove Welsh home on a double to right center.
Coosa added another run in the top of the third to gain a 3-2 advantage. Keith Johnson walked to lead off the inning and then his courtesy runner, Bryan Johnson, took second and third on two wild pitches.
O’bryant walked and stole second that caused Bryan Johnson to score from third when the pick off play on O’bryant was unsuccessful.
Spring Garden went scoreless in the bottom of the second, and Coosa failed to score in the top of the second. Connor Bates tied the game for the Panthers in the bottom of the third on a lead off solo home run over left field.
The teams were tied up until the top of the fifth when Coosa regained the lead 4-3. Nelson led off the inning with a grounder to third, but an error on Spring Garden caused him to be safe at first.
Blaine West advanced Nelson to second on a sacrifice bunt. Nelson then took third on a wild pitch to Justus who then drove in a run on a single to center.
A scoreless bottom of the fifth for Spring Garden was all Coosa needed to score five runs in the top of the sixth helping them gain a 9-3 lead late in the game. Errors continued to be Spring Garden’s downfall in the sixth and helped Coosa bust the game open.
The Panthers got to within five in the bottom of the sixth on a Zane Edwards single to right center that scored Welsh from second. Welsh had led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.
Coosa took any kind of momentum from the Panthers in the top of the seventh when they scored two insurance runs to extend their lead to 11-4.
O’bryant led off the inning by getting hit-by-a-pitch and then moving to second on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Edwards. He then moved to third on a passed ball and was then driven in by a Nelson double to right field.
West followed Nelson’s double with an RBI single to center to seal the game for the Conquerors as Spring Garden could not answer in the bottom half of the final inning.
Asked about the rest of the week, Murphy said, “Play our game. Don’t play like we did today. There’s not many positive takeaways to today, and that’s not us. That’s not how we play baseball, to not play like that.”