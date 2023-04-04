 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Spring Garden falls to Coosa Christian at home

SPRING GARDEN — Fielding woes and an unusual lack of production at the plate doomed Spring Garden in an 11-4 baseball loss at home Tuesday against Coosa Christian.

“Didn’t show up, didn’t play, didn’t hit the ball well,” Spring Garden coach Coleman Murphy said. “Missed some plays on defense, they’re a good team, so, I mean got to play a good game if you’re going to compete against them and we didn’t do that today.”