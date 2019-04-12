OXFORD — Jake Spivey went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Oxford’s baseball team to a 7-5 victory over Pell City on Friday at Choccolocco Park.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 21-7 on the season.
Here are Oxford’s other top performers:
— Reese Howard, 3-for-4, two runs.
— Trey Higgins, 1-for-4, three runs.
— Peyton Howard, 2-for-3, two RBIs.
— Dawson Winningham, 2-for-3.
— Jarin Turner, pitched five innings, allowed five hits with one earned run and one walk, struck out nine batters.