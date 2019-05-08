OXFORD — Oxford senior catcher Jake Spivey had a Wednesday ceremony to celebrate his recent signing to Southern Union State Community College.
Spivey transferred from White Plains and became a key cog in Oxford’s lineup, batting .366 with a .473 on-base percentage, .742 slugging percentage, six home runs, nine doubles and five triples and becoming the Yellow Jackets’ catcher. He threw out 12 base runners in 22 attempts.
Spivey was also honorable-mention all-state as Oxford’s center in football.
He made first-team All-Calhoun County in baseball at White Plains in 2018, batting .460 with a .553 on-base percentage, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples, 37 runs and 15 steals.