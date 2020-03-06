Prep baseball: Shaddix leads Alexandria to win over Jacksonville

Cade Shaddix went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and five RBIs to lead Alexandria to a 15-2 win over rival Jacksonville at Alexandria.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Mitch Welch, 2-for-3, home run, one run, three RBIs
—Dylan DiGangi, 2-for-2, double, one run, one RBI; two innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, three strikeouts, no walks
—Jonathan West, 2-for-3, one run; two innings pitched, one hit, one earned run, no walks, one strikeouts
—Layton Ellison, 1-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Benjamin McNew, 2-for-2, double, one RBI
—Landon Comer, one inning pitched, no hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Jae-Taj Morris, 1-for-3, one run
—Brandon Heard, one RBI
—Dreylan Fomby, 1-for-2, double, one run
—Coleman Oliver, 1-for-2, double