Prep baseball: Several local teams shift playoff opener to Thursday

The opening games of the first round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs have moved from Friday to Thursday for one team from Calhoun County and several teams from surrounding counties.

The Weaver Bearcats will play the Phil Campbell Bobcats in Phil Campbell on Thursday with the first game of Thursday’s Class 3A doubleheader set for 4:30 p.m.

