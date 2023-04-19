Prep baseball: Several local teams shift playoff opener to Thursday

The opening games of the first round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs have moved from Friday to Thursday for one team from Calhoun County and several teams from surrounding counties.
The Weaver Bearcats will play the Phil Campbell Bobcats in Phil Campbell on Thursday with the first game of Thursday’s Class 3A doubleheader set for 4:30 p.m.
Cleburne County has had the most significant time change. The Tigers are now scheduled to start their Class 4A series with Brooks on Thursday at 11 a.m. The games will still be played in Killen.
Elsewhere, the Pell City Panthers will begin their Class 6A series Thursday at Gardendale at 4:30 p.m. Westbrook Christian will host Geraldine in Rainbow City in a Class 3A series Thursday and start their doubleheader at 5 p.m.
Ragland travels to Hackleburg on Thursday for a Class 1A doubleheader set to start at 4:30 p.m. Victory Christian’s home series in Class 1A with Waterloo will now begin Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Handley’s Class 4A series at Daphne against Bayside Academy remains a Thursday starter with the first game of the doubleheader set for 3 p.m.
