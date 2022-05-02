Prep baseball: Several local players make East all-star team

GADSDEN — Players and coaches from Cleburne County, Faith Christian, Lincoln, Munford, Ohatchee, Saks, Weaver, Wellborn and White Plains will play for the East Lions All-Stars against the West team Tuesday and Thursday.
The East coaching staff includes former Faith head coach Jason Pahman, Faith assistant Cayden Sparks and Weaver head coach Jeremy Harper.
The teams will play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and again Thursday at Gadsden Sports Complex.
East players and the schools they represent:
Cleburne County: Brayden Moore.
Faith Christian: Brodie Dodson, Colton Pahman, Carson Limbaugh.
Lincoln: Danny Diego, Landon Smith, Gavin Hobbs, Caden Newell.
Munford: Cobin Smith, Connor Morgan, Tyler Stephens, Connor Fisher, Brody Stephens.
Ohatchee: Brent Honaker, Justin Powell, Devin Howell, Bryce Noah.
Saks: Alex Coogler, Rickey Garrett, Mason Jairrells.
Weaver: Elijah Smith.
Wellborn: Beau Neely.
White Plains: Will Caldwell, Duke Barnett.