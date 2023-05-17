Prep baseball: Seventh-inning run brings Oxford within one win of 6A state title

OXFORD — Oxford inched within one win of the 2023 AHSAA Class 6A baseball championship with a dramatic seventh-inning run that defeated Spanish Fort 6-5 on Tuesday
The best-of-three series opener was played at Choccolocco Park’s signature field. The final game or final two games shift to Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Spanish Fort (29-18) must win twice to deny the Yellow Jackets the 6A crown.
Oxford head coach Wes Brooks said he would review film of Tuesday’s game before deciding which of his many pitching options he would start in the second game.
“I can guarantee you whoever we put out there has got a chance to win because we’ve got about nine more guys that are really good at what they do,” Brooks said as he walked out of Choccolocco Park.
Oxford (38-6) batted as the visiting team Tuesday evening. When the Yellow Jackets came to the plate in the top of the seventh inning the score was knotted at 5-5 and had been 5-5 since each team scored a run in the third inning.
With one away in the seventh, Oxford pitcher and cleanup hitter Hayes Harrison shot a double into left field.
“I knew in the big moment I had to come through. My team was counting on me,” Harrison said.
Spanish Fort coach J.D. Pruitt changed pitchers, bringing in Jacob James to replace emergency starter Colin Murphy. While James warmed up, Brooks inserted Caleb Robertson to run for Harrison.
James got ahead of Oxford’s Sam Robertson 0-2 then Robertson lashed a line drive up the middle and into center field. Caleb Robertson scored easily.
“It was unbelievable,” Robertson said. “We had a guy in scoring position and I knew we needed that run big and, if I got that run in, I believed with our pitchers that we could go out and get three outs and that’s what happened.”
Having thrown 111 of his allotted 120 pitches after six innings, Harrison returned to the mound in the seventh to see how close he could get his team to the final out. The first batter he faced helped Harrison by lifting a routine fly ball to left field for the first out on the first pitch Harrison threw.
Designated hitter D.J. Eurgil, batting fifth, wasn’t as accommodating. Behind 1-2, Eurgil fouled off two pitches before lining a ball toward the hole between first and second. First baseman Hudson Gilman made a backhand stab to keep the ball in the infield, limiting Eurgil to a single, but couldn’t keep it in his glove.
With Harrison at 118 pitches, Brooks brought in R.J. Brooks, his nephew, to face Hayes Miller. Brooks quickly got up 1-2. On the fourth pitch Brooks delivered, pinch runner Justin Fenderson took off for second base. Miller swung and missed for the second out. The plate umpire immediately signaled that Miller had interfered with Oxford catcher Forrest Heacock’s throw to second. Fenderson was ruled the third out as a caught stealing and the game ended.
Spanish Fort’s Pruitt talked with the plate umpire a moment then moved away.
“He told me that our hitter crossed the plate. He said he hated to make the call in that situation but that he clearly interfered with the catcher throwing down to second base,” Pruitt said. “You can’t magnify one pitch, one play in the game. We had our opportunities early in the game to capitalize. When you’re playing a really good team like Oxford you’ve got to be able to do that. In certain spots, we didn’t.”
A sixth inning mistake running the bases also cost the Toros a potential go-ahead run. With one out in the sixth, leadoff hitter Pierce Dutton was hit by a pitch and Lakelon Ray walked, pushing Dutton to second. Harrison struck out Newton Gardner but went to a 2-2 count on cleanup hitter Brayden Cooper.
Believing Dutton was an “aggressive runner” perhaps hoping to score on an infield ground ball, Brooks called for Harrison to make a play the Yellow Jackets know as “inside move, no-throw.” Harrison came to his set position on the mound, waited then whirled toward the gap on the third base side. Dutton was already on the move, too far from second to get back and nowhere near third.
“At that moment, I just decided to run at him because he was in no man’s land. He had to make a choice, left or right,” Harrison said. “That’s what we’re trained to do.”
Dutton couldn’t escape Harrison and was tagged out by the pitcher.
“We don’t do it a ton. We just do it when we feel the time is right,” Brooks said. “He took a gamble. We took a chance and it paid off.”
Oxford started with four runs in the top of the first. Nick Richardson opened the action with an infield single. Peyton Watts was hit by a pitch and Carter Johnson singled to right field to load the bases. Harrison singled to score Richardson and Watts. Sam Robertson’s sacrifice fly got Johnson home. Running for Harrison, Caleb Robertson scored on a ground ball to the right side by Trace Adams.
Harrison, who had been spectacular on the mound throughout the playoffs, gave up three hits and three runs in the bottom of the first. In the second, a leadoff walk to the Toros’ No. 9 hitter became the tying run.
Sam Robertson was hit by a pitch to start Oxford’s third. He was still on first base with two away then stole second. Gilman’s single to left field on a 1-2 count easily scored Robertson but Spanish Fort answered with a run in the home half of the third.
The game was delayed by more than two hours by rain and lightning but a tarp covered the infield. Harrison appeared to have trouble with his landing for his front foot when he threw but refused to make excuses for his pitching performance.
“For the most part, I think I could have thrown better, honestly,” Harrison said. “Tonight wasn’t exactly how I wanted it to go or how we had planned but when it doesn’t go your way and adversity hits, you’ve got to keep pushing through it. You can’t quit.”
After the third inning, Harrison limited Spanish Fort to two hits, four runners and no runs in earning the win.
Junior John Henry Winstead had been scheduled to start for Spanish Fort. Pruitt said Winstead had been dealing with biceps tendonitis.
“When he got into the pen, it flared up on him and he couldn’t go. We kind of had to make a sudden change there,” Pruitt said.
Murphy, a sophomore on the JV team until midseason, pitched well after a shaky first inning.
“He kept them at bay for pretty much seven innings and did a great job for us,” Pruitt said. “That’s all we can ask.”
Pruitt added that the Toros had not planned to use Murphy as their second-game starter and that he expected Chris Sullivan, the scheduled No. 2 starter, would make the start.