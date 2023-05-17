 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Seventh-inning run brings Oxford within one win of 6A state title

oxford v spanish fort - state game 1 - 009 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Oxford inched within one win of the 2023 AHSAA Class 6A baseball championship with a dramatic seventh-inning run that defeated Spanish Fort 6-5 on Tuesday

The best-of-three series opener was played at Choccolocco Park’s signature field. The final game or final two games shift to Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Spanish Fort (29-18) must win twice to deny the Yellow Jackets the 6A crown.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.