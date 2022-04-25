 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Second-round playoff schedule for local schools

This week's state baseball playoff series involving local teams:

Thursday

AHSAA second-round best-of-three playoff series begin with a doubleheader:

Class 3A

Childersburg at Piedmont, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

AHSAA second-round best-of-three playoff series begin with a doubleheader:

Class 6A

Oxford at Hazel Green, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

John Carroll Catholic at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Jacksonville at Madison County, 4:30 p.m.

Munford at Gordo, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Ranburne at Ariton, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Garden hosts Mars Hill Bible School, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Donoho at Sumiton Christian, noon

Ragland hosts Lindsay Lane, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

AHSAA second-round playoff series concludes with third game, if needed to decide series

Childersburg at Piedmont, 5 p.m.

Saturday

AHSAA second-round playoff series conclude with third games, if needed to decide series

Class 6A

Oxford at Hazel Green, noon

Class 5A

John Carroll Catholic at Alexandria, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Jacksonville at Madison County, 1 p.m.

Munford at Gordo, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Ranburne at Ariton, 1 p.m.

Spring Garden hosts Mars Hill Bible School, noon

Class 1A

Donoho at Sumiton Christian, 2 p.m.

Ragland hosts Lindsay Lane, 2 p.m.

