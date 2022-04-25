Prep baseball: Second-round playoff schedule for local schools

This week's state baseball playoff series involving local teams:
Thursday
AHSAA second-round best-of-three playoff series begin with a doubleheader:
Class 3A
Childersburg at Piedmont, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
AHSAA second-round best-of-three playoff series begin with a doubleheader:
Class 6A
Oxford at Hazel Green, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
John Carroll Catholic at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Jacksonville at Madison County, 4:30 p.m.
Munford at Gordo, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Ranburne at Ariton, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Garden hosts Mars Hill Bible School, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Donoho at Sumiton Christian, noon
Ragland hosts Lindsay Lane, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
AHSAA second-round playoff series concludes with third game, if needed to decide series
Childersburg at Piedmont, 5 p.m.
Saturday
AHSAA second-round playoff series conclude with third games, if needed to decide series
Class 6A
Oxford at Hazel Green, noon
Class 5A
John Carroll Catholic at Alexandria, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Jacksonville at Madison County, 1 p.m.
Munford at Gordo, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Ranburne at Ariton, 1 p.m.
Spring Garden hosts Mars Hill Bible School, noon
Class 1A
Donoho at Sumiton Christian, 2 p.m.
Ragland hosts Lindsay Lane, 2 p.m.