Prep baseball: Saks breaks 12-year playoff drought with victory at Weaver

WEAVER — Mason Jairrels has played varsity baseball for Saks since seventh grade. Like others in his class, the sophomore has seen the Wildcats come close to the playoffs a time or two.
Now, they can say they got there.
Jairrels and his Wildcat teammate settled down after a tough first inning and took control, beating Weaver 9-5 in the first game of Wednesday’s rescheduled Class 3A, Area 9 doubleheader at Weaver.
Coupled with a 10-0 victory over Weaver two weeks ago, Saks’s Wednesday victory clinched the program’s first playoff berth since 2009.
“I’ve been waiting for this game,” said Jairrels, Saks’ starting pitcher Wednesday. “I was nervous at the start, but now I’m just happy. I’m really happy for all of us.”
Ninth-year Saks coach Wes Ginn has come close to the playoffs many times. In 2013, when Saks was 4A, the Wildcats lost a close game at White Plains. In 2017 and 2018, with a lineup that included 2019 Alabama Sports Writers Association 3A hitter of the year Jaylen Childs, came up just short in a 4A area with Munford, Handley and Anniston.
“We beat Munford one game at their place and had a lead in the fifth inning at our place in the game to put us in the playoffs then blew the lead,” Ginn said. “They ended up winning then won Game 3 to get in the playoffs.
“We’ve had close calls with Munford and Handley and White Plains early on, and I’m just glad our kids will get to experience the baseball playoffs.’
Saks (7-9) won one of three area games with Wellborn and beat Weaver 10-0 at home on March 30. Weaver’s team went on quarantine, forcing the rest of the series to be rescheduled for Wednesday.
Last week, Saks split two games with area champion Childersburg, losing 4-3 and winning 13-12. That set up Wednesday’s doubleheader at Weaver as decisive. All Saks had to do was win one of the two games, and the Wildcats got it done in the opener.
“It feels good to know,” junior catcher/pitcher Connor Martin said between games. “The adrenaline is still pumping, so I don’t feel I yet. If I do, I feel it barely, but I know once I get home tonight, I’m going to be overjoyed.”
Things didn’t feel so good for Saks early. Like Wildcats did at Childersburg on April 6, they loaded the bases in the first inning and didn’t score.
Weaver batted around in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs on Taylor Thompson’s two-run single, Christian Marturello’s RBI single and Noah Breiner’s grounder.
Jairrels settled down from there, not allowing another run before giving way to Martin in the sixth inning.
Saks took the lead for good with seven runs in the third. Rickey Garrett’s two-run double and Clay Rucker’s two-run single were the biggest hits. Martin also hit a run-scoring single.
Martin added a two-runs single in the seventh.
Devin Anderson’s infield single plated a run for Weaver in the bottom of the seventh, but Martin finished the victory and Saks’ playoff berth.
“We realized it was,” Rucker said. “We all came together and figured out we can do it as a team.”