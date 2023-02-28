Prep baseball roundup: Piedmont, Pleasant Valley pick up victories

A short left-field porch and a favorable wind helped Piedmont to five two-run home runs in a 12-1 road win over Ohatchee. Junior Jonah Pike homered twice. With two away in the fourth inning, Cole Wilson singled and Pike followed with his first home run. In the sixth, Wilson walked and Pike hit a 2-2 pitch over the fence.
The Bulldogs had two other homers in the sixth. Thomas Propst opened the inning with a single. With one out, Kale Austin mashed a homer to left field. After Pike’s second shot, leadoff hitter Max Hanson singled and scored on McClane Mohon’s home run. Mohon’s blast gave the Bulldogs a 12-1 lead and the game ended when Ohatchee failed to score in the home half of the sixth.
Jack Hayes had the Bulldogs initial homer. Hanson reached on catcher’s interference, stole second and came home when Hayes launched a 1-2 pitch over the fence. Jake Austin gave Piedmont a 3-0 lead later in the first when he reached on one error and scored on another miscue. In the third, Hanson walked, stole second again and scored on Mohon’s one-out double.
Ohatchee made it 4-1 in the bottom of the third. Leadoff batter Jake Roberts reached on a fielder’s choice and crossed the plate on Devin Howell’s double. Cleanup hitter Jesse Baswell singled and stole second to start Ohatchee’s second inning but did not advance farther.
Cole Austin was the primary beneficiary of Piedmont’s wind-aided power surge. He pitched three innings, surrendered two hits and one unearned run and fanned four.
Pleasant Valley 6, Weaver 1: Samuel Duncan drove in three runs and scored once as Pleasant Valley improved to 2-1. Duncan reached on an error to start the Raiders’ second inning and Connor George tripled to send him home.
In the third, Duncan’s two-out single to center field scored courtesy runner Braxton Williams and leadoff batter Holt Bentley.
Trailing 3-0, Weaver scored in the bottom of the third when Jaxson Bryant walked and scored on a hit by Elijah Smith. In the Raiders’ fifth, Cooper Dougal reached on an error and scored on Bentley’s sacrifice fly. John-Garrett Bryant walked and scored when Duncan grounded out to second base. In the sixth, Dougal doubled to score Will Underwood who had singled.
Starting pitcher Noah Johnson earned his second win of the season. He struck out eight, walked six and allowed one hit. Duncan struck out four in two scoreless relief innings.
