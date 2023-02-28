 Skip to main content
Prep baseball roundup: Piedmont, Pleasant Valley pick up victories

A short left-field porch and a favorable wind helped Piedmont to five two-run home runs in a 12-1 road win over Ohatchee. Junior Jonah Pike homered twice. With two away in the fourth inning, Cole Wilson singled and Pike followed with his first home run. In the sixth, Wilson walked and Pike hit a 2-2 pitch over the fence.

The Bulldogs had two other homers in the sixth. Thomas Propst opened the inning with a single. With one out, Kale Austin mashed a homer to left field. After Pike’s second shot, leadoff hitter Max Hanson singled and scored on McClane Mohon’s home run. Mohon’s blast gave the Bulldogs a 12-1 lead and the game ended when Ohatchee failed to score in the home half of the sixth.

