Prep baseball roundup: Morris leads Jacksonville past Cleburne County

Jae-Taj Morris went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, one RBI and one stolen base to lead Jacksonville to a 10-4 win over Cleburne County on Friday.
Nick Salmon got the win on the mound, allowed one run (unearned) on three hits and one walk over four innings pitched. He had six strikeouts. At the plate, Salmon went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Kody Willingham, 2-for-3, three runs, one RBI, two stolen bases.
—Jim Ogle, 3-for-4, three RBIs, stolen base.
—Jackson Bonner, 1-for-3, one run.
—Drew Pridgen, 2-for-3, one run.
Top performers for Cleburne County:
—Matthew Brown, 1-for-4, one run.
—Kannon Robertson, 2-for-4, one RBI.
—Brody Gaines, 1-for-3, one run.
—Brennan Jarrell, 1-for-2.
Oxford 10, Pell City 6: The Yellow Jackets rallied from behind with five runs in the top of the fifth inning to down the Panthers on Friday.
Hayes Harrison, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, came on to pitch the final three innings, earning the save. He allowed three hits and no walks over three scoreless innings and finished with three strikeouts.
Peyton Watts led the way for Oxford at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with four runs and one RBI. Miguel Mitchell was 2-for-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs.
Other top performers for Oxford.
—Carter Johnson, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Tide Gann, 1-for-3, one run.
—Forrest Heacock, 1-for-3.
—Hudson Gilman, 1-for-1.
—Sam Robertson, one run, one RBI.
—RJ Brooks, one RBI.
—Chance Griner, one run.
Donoho 11, Victory Christian 1: Slade Haney went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Falcons past the Lions on Friday.
The win improved Donoho’s record to 12-3 this season.
Will Folsom got the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks over five innings pitched. He finished with five strikeouts.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Nic Thompson, 2-for-3, three runs.
—Lucas Elliott, 1-for-4, three runs, one RBI.
—Judson Billings, 2-for-4, three RBIs.
—Blake Sewell, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Peyton Webb, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs.
—Conner Goodson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.
Alexandria sweeps Moody: The Valley Cubs took all three games in a Class 5A, Area 11 series against Moody this week. Alexandria won at Moody on Monday 6-4 before sweeping the Devils at home 8-7 and 3-2 Thursday.
Alexandria was led by Aiden Brunner, who finished the three-game set 3-for-7 with three runs and four RBIs. He had a home run in Game 2, and drove in the game-winning run with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Other top performers for Alexandria over the three-game series:
—Austin West, 4-for-11, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Sam Wade, 4-for-9, two runs, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Samuel Henegar, 4-for-10, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Ian Cartwright, 5-for-11, two runs, two RBIs.
—Aaron Johnson, 2-for-7, one run, two RBIs.
—Van Hall, 1-for-2, three runs, one stolen base.
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, two RBIs.