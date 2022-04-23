Prep baseball roundup: Jacksonville, Donoho, Alexandria advance to second round

Jae-Taj Morris went 5-for-7 with two doubles, five runs, four RBIs and three stolen bases to lead Jacksonville to a sweep of West Limestone in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Friday.
The Golden Eagles won the first game 8-4 before cruising in the nightcap 16-3. They’ll travel to Madison County in the second round next week.
Top performers for Jacksonville in Game 1:
—Dakoda Willingham, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Tito Canales, 1-for-3, double, two runs.
—Jim Ogle, 1-for-3, one run, stolen base.
—Grant Patterson Patterson, 3-for-4, three RBIs.
—Jackson Bonner, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Jacoby Zackery, 3-for-3, one run, stolen base.
—Drew Pridgen, two walks, one run.
—Nick Salmon, allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks over six innings, struck out seven.
—Will Greenwood, pitched the final inning, allowing no hits, walks or runs.
Top performers for Jacksonville in Game 2:
—Tito Canales, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Carmelo Canales, 2-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs, stolen base.
—Ogle, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, stolen base.
—Salmon, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Bonner, 4-for-4, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs.
—Zackery, 1-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Willingham, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs; allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings, struck out eight.
Donoho
The Falcons cruised to a sweep of Skyline on Friday, defeating the Vikings 18-0 and 17-1 in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Donoho will travel to Sumiton Christian for the second round next week.
Peyton Webb was the star of Game 2 for the Falcons on Friday, finishing 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBIs. He also pitched one inning, allowing no runs or hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Other top performers from Game 2:
—Lucas Elliott, 1-for-2, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Slade Haney, 2-for-4, home run, double, one run, three RBIs.
—Judson Billings, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs, stolen base.
—Kai Cleckler, 1-for-1, one RBI.
—Connor Goodson, 1-for-2.
—Tyler Allen, 1-for-3, double, two RBIs.
—Nic Thompson, two runs, stolen base.
—Marcus Lawler, two walks, two runs.
—Will Folsom, one run, stolen base.
—Blake Sewell, three runs, one RBI, stolen base; allowed no runs on three hits and two walks over three innings, struck out seven.
Alexandria
Andrew Allen threw a one-hitter over five innings in Game 1, and the Valley Cubs went on to sweep Fairview 16-0 and 9-0 in a first-round Class 5A series Friday at Alexandria.
Allen struck out seven batters and walked one in the 16-0 victory.
Tripp Patterson and Austin West combined to throw a two-hitter in Game 2. Patterson worked the first six innings, allowing two hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts. West pitched a perfect seventh inning with three strikeouts.
Alexandria (22-13) will play host to the John Carroll-West Point winner next week.
Alexandria’s other top performers from Game 1:
—Sam Wade 1-for-3, triple, one run.
—Ian Cartwright, 1-for-1, three-run home run.
—Austin Jeffers, 3-for-3, triple, two runs.
—Ty Brown, 1-for-2, double, two runs.