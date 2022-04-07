Prep baseball roundup: Haney slugs two homer in Donoho victory

Slade Haney homered twice, driving in five runs, and Donoho topped Faith Christian 10-3 in Class 1A, Area 9 baseball action Thursday.
His home runs came in the fifth and sixth innings. He went 2-for-4 on the day and scored three runs.
Other top performers for Donoho (12-3-1):
—Nic Thompson, 2-for-4, double, two runs.
—Lucas Elliott, 3-for-4, three runs.
—Judson Billings, 2-for-4, home run, four RBIs; pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief, spreading out four hits with no earned runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Top performers for Faith:
—Brodie Dodson, 1-for-4.
—Jacques Prater, 1-for-4.
—Colton Pahman, 1-for-2.
—Carson Limbaugh, 1-for-2, two runs.
—WIll Smith, RBI.
Piedmont 10-12, Ohatchee 0-0: Piedmont swept Ohatchee on Thursday, remaining undefeated in Class 3A, Area 11 action. The Bulldogs pounded out 29 hits over the two games and outscored the Indians 22-0.
Piedmont’s top performers from Game 1:
—Max Hanson, 1-for-3, one run, two RBI.
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-1, double, one RBI.
—Noah Reedy, 3-for-3, two runs, one RBI, stolen base.
—McClane Mohon, 2-for-3, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Jake Austin, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
—Omarion Foster, 2-for-3, one RBI.
—Cassius Fairs, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Sloan Smith, 1-for-3.
—Austin Estes, one run, stolen base.
—Ridge Fagan, two runs, stolen base.
—Brodie Homesley, winning pitcher, allowed three hits and three walks over five innings with three strikeouts.
Ohatchee’s top performers from Game 1:
—Brent Honaker, 1-for-3.
—Justin Powell, 1-for-2.
—Tyler Green, 1-for-2.
Piedmont’s top performers from Game 2:
—Estes, 2-for-4, one run.
—Hanson, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
—Hayes, 2-for-2, one run, two RBIs.
—Reedy, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Austin, 1-for-3, one run.
—Fagan, 3-for-3, double, three runs, two RBIs, stolen base.
—Jack Tolbert, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Foster, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI, stolen base.
—Fairs, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs; winning pitcher, allowed two hits and one walk over five innings with seven strikeouts.
Ohatchee’s top performers from Game 2:
—Devin Howell, 1-for-2.
—Powell, 1-for-2.
Jacksonville 18-18, Anniston 0-1: Dakoda Willingham drove in six runs on the day as Jacksonville rolled in Class 4A, Area 9 action.
On the day, Willingham was 4-for-6 with five runs. He homered and tripled.
Jacksonville had several top performers:
—Jae-Taj Morris, 3-for-7, seven runs, two RBIs.
—Jim Ogle, 2-for-6, five runs, three RBIs; combined with Jackson Bonner for no-hitter, pitching one inning in relief with one strikeout.
—Carmello Canales, 3-for-5, four runs, RBI.
—Drew Pridgen, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Jackson Bonner, 2-for-7, double, four runs, four RBIs; combined with Ogle for no-hitter, pitching three innings with one walk and five strikeouts.
—Will Greenwood, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Jakoby Zackery, 3-for-3, triple, double, run, two RBIs in Game 2.
—Cooper Hodge, 2-for-3, double, three runs, four RBIs in Game 2.
—Tito Canales, 1-for-3, triple in Game 2.
—Grant Patterson, pitched four innings in Game 2, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts.