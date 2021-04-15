Prep baseball roundup: Donoho clinches area title; Piedmont sweeps doubleheader

Visiting Donoho clinched the Class 1A, Area 9 baseball championship Thursday with an 8-6 win over Ragland. The Falcons (14-7) won the season series from each of their Area 9 opponents — Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian, Ragland and Victory Christian — and will host Meek, the runner-up from Area 11, in the first round of the playoffs April 23-24.
Donoho’s victory also clinched Faith’s first playoff berth since 2012. The Lions finished second in the area and will play at Sumiton Christian at a date and time to be determined.
Singles by Blake Willingham, Nick Thompson, Judson Billings and Lucas Elliott in the first inning along with walks to Slade Haney and Will Folsom earned Donoho a 3-0 lead. That lead eventually grew to 8-3 after five innings. Ragland scored three runs in the home half of the seventh inning before a double play and a strikeout ended the game.
Haney was the winning pitcher. He tossed all seven innings, fanned six, allowed seven hits but did not walk a batter. Three of Ragland’s six runs were unearned.
Top performers for Donoho:
—Billings, 4-for-5, two doubles, two RBIs.
—Folsom, double, two walks, two RBIs, two runs.
—Thompson, two singles, two runs.
—Elliott, two singles, RBI.
Top performers for Ragland:
—David Donaldson, two singles, two RBIs.
—Owen Schall, single, two RBIs.
—Ezra Hill, double, two runs.
Piedmont 19-3, Glencoe 2-0: Sean Smith went 4-for-7 with four runs and seven RBIs as Piedmont swept Glencoe on Thursday. All of his RBIs came in one game. He homered and doubled.
The Bulldogs will play host to Westbrook Christian on Monday and Cherokee County on Tuesday before playing host to Saks in a first-round playoff series April 23.
Piedmont’s other top performers on the day:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-7, double, two runs, two RBIs; pitched three innings, allowed four hits and no earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
—Jake Austin, 2-for-4, one run, three RBIs.
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-8, one run, pitched four innings, allowing no hits or runs with three walks and five strikeouts.
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-7, two doubles, two RBIs.
—Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-6, double, one run.
—Jakari Foster, 3-for-6, four runs.
—Cassius Fairs, 4-for-5, two runs; pitched four innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and two walks with five strikeouts.
—McClane Mohon, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.
Cherokee County 16, Jacksonville 6: Jacksonville will open the Class 4A baseball playoffs on the road next week. Cherokee County scored in every inning and defeated visiting Jacksonville in five innings Thursday to claim the Class 4A, Area 9 championship.
Jacksonville had nine hits to eight for the Warriors but the Golden Eagles committed 11 errors to Cherokee County’s one miscue.
The Eagles will travel to Area 11 champion Curry on April 23-24. Curry swept Good Hope and Hanceville in area play.
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Tito Canales, two singles, two RBIs.
—Christian Royster, double, single, run.
—Jae-Taj Morris, two singles, RBI, run, stolen base.
—Dreylan Fomby, single, RBI, run.