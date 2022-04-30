Prep baseball roundup: Donoho advances, Jacksonville splits, Oxford eliminated

SUMITON — Peyton Webb went 6-for-7 with two home runs, and Donoho swept Sumiton Christian in the second round of the Class 1A state baseball playoffs Friday.
The Falcons won the first game 12-0 before taking the nightcap 5-1. Donoho will host Covenant Christian in the quarterfinals next week.
In Game 1, the Falcons pounded out 13 hits. They scored three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Webb went 4-for-4 with a home run. Lucas Elliott also homered. Webb, Elliott, Judson Billings, Tyler Allen and Slade Haney all collected multiple hits.
Haney picked up the win, allowing one hit and four walks over 6⅔ innings. He struck out eight. Billings recorded the final out.
In Game 2, Donoho scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie.
Webb finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base. Elliott went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Allen hit a solo home run. Nic Thompson, Blake Swell, Connor Goodson and Haney all produced one hit. Marcus Lawler, Thompson and Sewell each scored one run and Haney had an RBI.
Sewell pitched the first six innings, allowing one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out seven. Billings closed the game out, allowing only a walk. He struck out one.
Jacksonville 4-12, Madison County 11-2: Dakoda Willingham pitched a one-hitter, and Jacksonville pounded out 11 hits in Game 2 to force Saturday’s decisive Game 3 in their second-round Class 4A series.
Willingham struck out 11 batters and walked two in six innings, giving up one earned run.
The Golden Eagles trailed 2-1 but rallied for three runs apiece in the bottom of the third and fourth innings then ended the game with five in the sixth.
Tito Canales homered and drove in four runs and scored twice while going 2-for-4 on the day. Jim Ogle went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Jackson Bonner and Jacoby Zackery drove in two runs apiece.
Hazel Green 11-2, Oxford: 3-1: Hazel Green records the sweep of Oxford and advances to the third round to face the Cullman-Chelsea winner. Oxford, which swept Gardendale in the first round, finishes 31-7.