Prep baseball roundup: Alexandria splits pair; Austin brothers pace Piedmont win

Alexandria traveled to Northport on Saturday and split two baseball games, losing to Class 7A Tuscaloosa County 14-4 in five innings and defeating Class 6A Brookwood on Tuscaloosa County’s field 15-8.
Against the Wildcats, Drew Snow had the only multi-hit game for Alexandria with two singles. He scored once. Ty Brown tripled and scored. Brodie Slaton doubled and drove in a run. Aiden Brunner and Ian Cartwright each singled and had one RBI apiece. Samuel Henegar and Aaron Johnson each singled and scored. Seth Johnson drove in one run.
Against Brookwood, Henegar pitched 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts, no walks and no hits. He earned the win when the Cubs scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome an 8-7 deficit.
Aaron Johnson was 4-for-5 with four singles, three runs and two RBIs. Slaton, Eli Barnes and Seth Johnson each had three hits. Johnson and Slaton each doubled once and singled twice. Cartwright went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Brown doubled twice and drove in two runs. Aiden Brunner was 2-for-3 with two singles, two runs and an RBI. Snow had a double, an RBI and scored two runs.
Piedmont 2, Etowah 1: Friday was a busy day for Piedmont’s Austin brothers. Seventh-grader Cole Austin played shortstop and scored the winning run in the Bulldogs’ 2-1 road win over Etowah in Attalla.
Sophomore Kale Austin pitched the first six innings and earned the win. Senior Jake Austin came to the mound from left field in the seventh inning, retired three of the four batters he faced and earned a save.
Piedmont trailed the Blue Devils 1-0 after six innings. Jonah Pike started the top of seventh with a double. Etowah pitcher Jameson Scissum threw Cole Austin’s sacrifice bunt wildly toward third base. When the dust settled, Pike had scored the tying run on the throwing error and Cole Austin was on second base.
Sloan Smith bunted for a base hit, advancing Austin to third in the process. Trevor Pike’s single scored Austin with the eventual winning run. As the pitcher of record when the Bulldogs scored, Kale Austin was the winning hurler. Scissum scored Etowah’s only run in the second inning.
Kale allowed eight hits and walked three but consistently pitched his way out of jams. Etowah left the bases loaded in the fourth inning and stranded two runners in the first inning and two more in the sixth. The Blue Devils also left a runner on in the second after they scored one run.
Jake Austin faced the top of Etowah’s lineup when he took the mound. With one away, he hit the second batter he faced with a pitch but retired the next two Blue Devils to record a save. The victory upped Piedmont’s current winning streak to seven games.
Before the seventh inning, Scissum had limited Piedmont to four hits. Kale Austin had a single in the first inning and another in the fourth for Piedmont’s only multi-hit game. Jack Hayes singled in the fourth and Jake Austin singled in the sixth. Hayes walked twice, including an intentional pass in the sixth after Jake Austin moved into scoring position at second base on a wild pitch.
