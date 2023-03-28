 Skip to main content
Prep baseball roundup: Alexandria splits pair; Austin brothers pace Piedmont win

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Alexandria traveled to Northport on Saturday and split two baseball games, losing to Class 7A Tuscaloosa County 14-4 in five innings and defeating Class 6A Brookwood on Tuscaloosa County’s field 15-8.

Against the Wildcats, Drew Snow had the only multi-hit game for Alexandria with two singles. He scored once. Ty Brown tripled and scored. Brodie Slaton doubled and drove in a run. Aiden Brunner and Ian Cartwright each singled and had one RBI apiece. Samuel Henegar and Aaron Johnson each singled and scored. Seth Johnson drove in one run.

