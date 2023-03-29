Prep baseball roundup: Alexandria, Piedmont score shutout wins

Andrew Allen limited Mobile Christian to two hits and fanned 14 Leopards over seven innings Tuesday as visiting Alexandria won the first game of its spring break trip to Mobile County 4-0.
An afternoon game scheduled with Faith Academy was rained out but Mobile Christian’s artificial playing surface saved the game between the Valley Cubs and the Leopards.
Alexandria had just one hit and two base runners over the first four innings. In the fifth, the Cubs pushed one run across the plate. Designated hitter Eli Barnes walked to start the inning and Deshaun Foster replaced him on the bases. Foster moved to second when Aiden Brunner was hit by a pitch then stole third base. He scored on Samuel Henegar’s ground-ball out to the right side of the infield.
With two away in the sixth, Seth Johnson walked, stole second and scored on Barnes’ single. Brunner’s double moved Barnes to third. Both runners scored on Henegar’s two-run double.
Brunners’ second inning single combined with his double in the sixth earned him Alexandria’s only multi-hit game. Five Mobile Christian pitchers combined to limit the Cubs to four hits but three of those hits came in the sixth.
Mobile Christian hurlers combined to walk four Cubs while Allen issued just one free pass. In addition to Foster and Johnson, Brodie Slaton and Zach Baskins each stole a base for the Valley Cubs.
Alexandria meets Class 7A Baker for a doubleheader at the Hornets home field Thursday.
Piedmont 10, Guntersville 0: Sophomore pitcher Brodie Homesley tossed a five-inning no-hitter at visiting Guntersville and senior Jack Hayes added to his Piedmont career record for RBIs with seven as the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.
Homesley had a perfect game going with two out in the fifth inning. At that point, he walked two hitters then hit another with a pitch to load the bases. A routine fly ball to center fielder Max Hanson ended the threat and the game. Homesley struck out five in earning the win.
Hayes drove McClane Mohon and Hanson with a first-inning double. Mohon and Hanson were on base again in the second inning when Hayes mashed a two-out, three-run homer to center field. Cole Austin and Mohon scored in the fourth when Hayes connected for a two-out double.
With the Bulldogs ahead 8-0 after four frames, Jake Austin and Trevor Pike opened the fifth with base hits and each moved up another ninety feet on a ground-ball out. Austin scored on an infield error. Mohon’s single sent Pike home with Piedmont’s tenth run.
Hayes finished 3-for-3 with seven RBIs and two runs. He scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. Jake Austin was 2-for-3 with singles in the first and fifth innings. Mohon walked the first three times he came to the plate and scored three runs. He was officially 1-for-1.
