Prep baseball roundup: Alexandria, Piedmont score shutout wins

Andrew Allen limited Mobile Christian to two hits and fanned 14 Leopards over seven innings Tuesday as visiting Alexandria won the first game of its spring break trip to Mobile County 4-0.

An afternoon game scheduled with Faith Academy was rained out but Mobile Christian’s artificial playing surface saved the game between the Valley Cubs and the Leopards.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.