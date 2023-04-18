 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Roberts fans 13 in Ohatchee's win over Saks

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacob Roberts struck out 13 batters and led Ohatchee to a 7-3 win over Saks on Tuesday.

In his seven innings pitched, Roberts allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) as he walked four and struck out 13 of his 30 batters faced.