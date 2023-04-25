Prep baseball: Red-hot Oxford ready to host Mountain Brook

After hanging 30 runs on Center Point in its first playoff series, Oxford will look to stay red hot as the Yellow Jackets host Mountain Brook in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Mountain Brook, ranked ninth in 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, finished its regular season with a 14-10 record.
In the first round, the Spartans faced New Market’s Buckhorn, the alma mater of Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright, and picked up a sweep with 3-0 and 5-4 wins on Thursday.
Despite Oxford now sitting with a 31-6 record, Oxford coach Wes Brooks said records and win comparisons between opponents means less and less as teams get deeper into the playoffs.
“Mountain Brook handled Buckhorn pretty soundly, 3-0 and 5-4, they’re a top 10 team,” Brooks said. “Once you get to this point everyone’s record is really 0-0, and it’s two really good teams going to go at it.”
Oxford rolled over its first round opponent, Center Point, by scores of 10-0 and 20-0.
Carter Johnson and Peyton Watts both finished 3-for-5 in the two games, with Johnson hitting a home run and a double while driving in three runs and scoring six. Watts finished with six runs and two RBIs.
RJ Brooks also saw his bat come alive in the second game, going 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, six RBIs and three runs.
Mountain Brook boasts three Division I commits and four community college commits on its roster, with all but one of those players headed to schools in the state of Alabama.
All four community college commits are seniors.
Oxford’s Johnson, an Alabama commit, will see a future Crimson Tide teammate in the visitors dugout in sophomore Caleb Barnett.
Johnson said that the two have talked some, also saying that he’s excited for the challenge Mountain Brook presents.
“I’m just ready for the competition,” Johnson said. “If our team keeps doing what we’re doing, I think we’ll be fine.”
The lineup will also feature Jax State commit Gabe Young, who hit a seventh-inning, two-RBI single that gave Mountain Brook the lead in Game 2, and Samford commit John Robicheaux, who pitched all seven innings of the Spartans’ Game 1 shutout.
Hayden Gallahar, who pitched a perfect three innings and struck out eight of his nine batters faced against Center Point, said that if the team plays as well as they did in the first round, that they should continue to roll.
“Mountain Brook is a good team,” Gallahar said. “It’s not going to be easy, but if we walk in and we play our game, we’re going to be on top of it.”