 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Red-hot Oxford ready to host Mountain Brook

oxford v center point - baseball playoffs 006 tw.jpg

Scenes from the Class 6A baseball playoff series between Oxford and Center Point on Friday. Oxford won both games (10-0, 20-0) to advance into round two next week.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

After hanging 30 runs on Center Point in its first playoff series, Oxford will look to stay red hot as the Yellow Jackets host Mountain Brook in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Mountain Brook, ranked ninth in 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, finished its regular season with a 14-10 record.