Prep baseball: Ranked No. 1 in 6A, Oxford splits a pair

OXFORD — After staying quiet for the first game of its doubleheader against Class 7A Dothan, Oxford’s offensive firepower woke up in the second game as the Yellow Jackets split a doubleheader against the Wolves on Friday evening.
The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, fell 7-1 in the first game before winning the second 12-3.
“It was two weird games,” said Oxford coach Wes Brooks, who now sit with a 21-6 record. “We had a guy that couldn’t find the zone early in game one, and they had a guy who couldn’t find the zone in game two.”
RJ Brooks, who finished 2-for-3, provided the only run for Oxford in the first game with a solo home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Richardson and Forrest Heacock had Oxford’s other two hits.
Dothan’s Hunter Williams pitched the full seven innings, recording just one earned run on five hits, walking one batter and striking out three.
“Last 28 innings he’s pitched four complete games, three earned runs and just does a great job keeping hitters off balance,” Dothan coach Alex Sanford said. “We took control over some of their mistakes early.”
Oxford starter Drew McCormick allowed six runs (one earned) on four hits, walking three batters and striking out five in four and a third innings. Canaan Whitman pitched the remainder, allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out one.
Haze McCorklel had a game-high three RBIs after a bases-loaded double in the top of the fifth.
In game two of the doubleheader, Hayden Gallahar pitched five of the six innings played and struck out five and walked one, finishing with three earned runs.
“Gallahar probably pitched one of his best games and pitched 81 percent strikes,” Wes Brooks said. “Had some big strikeouts in some key moments there and he got fired up. He showed some emotion out there.”
Despite Oxford beating Dothan by mercy rule after six innings, the Wolves outhit the Yellow Jackets 11-6. But Oxford earned 12 walks and had three batters hit by pitch.
Peyton Watts and Caleb Robertson each finished with two hits, while Carter Johnson led the team with two RBIs.
Dothan had four players finish with two hits, while Cody led the team with two RBI. Cody also finished with a team-high three total bases.
“Game two was kind of a flip flop of the table there” Sanford said. “We come out kind of not the greatest start, we got down, and it’s kind of hard to battle back. We came to a little life late in the game, I feel like it was a good, competitive game late.”
As Oxford heads into Class 6A, Area 13 play, Oxford slugger Hayes Harrison says that keeping his body in shape will be priority number one with the team’s busy schedule.
“It’s always tough when you have a busy schedule, back to back games on days and stuff,” Harrison said. “I just think it’s really important to get good rest, and your diet is super important in these moments, specifically. We’re playing for a lot right now.”