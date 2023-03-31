 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Ranked No. 1 in 6A, Oxford splits a pair

Oxford-Dothan bc20.jpg

Oxford's RJ Brooks hit a solo homerun against Dothan Friday night at Choccolocco Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — After staying quiet for the first game of its doubleheader against Class 7A Dothan, Oxford’s offensive firepower woke up in the second game as the Yellow Jackets split a doubleheader against the Wolves on Friday evening.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, fell 7-1 in the first game before winning the second 12-3.