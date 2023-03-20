Prep baseball: Ramsey’s sacrifice fly lifts Lincoln over Fayetteville

LINCOLN — There was no panic, not in the dugout or on the field.
The Golden Bears have not forgotten how to win a baseball game. Lincoln strung together a gutsy rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and slipped past Fayetteville 3-2 in a prep baseball game at the Bears' ball yard Monday afternoon.
Lincoln dug deep for the win because it had to. Fayetteville cut the Bears no slack. The Wolves could have just as easily won the game, but Lincoln would not let them.
“We won the game with mental toughness,” Bears senior shortstop Jayden Ramsey said. "We showed some resilience. We had confidence, and we fought through some adversity."
The Bears blew a 2-0 lead, only to have Fayetteville tie the game 2-2. The Wolves got an RBI single from junior Collin Roland in the fourth inning.
Fayetteville then pulled even behind senior third baseman Cayden Roland’s run-scoring single to right field in the top of the sixth inning.
“We had a couple of guys step up,” Wolves head baseball coach Matthew Coller said. "We had base runners on in every inning."
Fayetteville also got some yeoman work out of starting pitcher Braydon Williams, the sophomore right-hander.
Williams went five-plus innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.
“Braydon gave us a chance to win. He pounded the zone with his fastball and curveball,” Collier said.
But the Lincoln Bears would settle for nothing less than a win on this frosty baseball day. With the game deadlocked 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Lincoln did whatever it had to in order to pull out the game.
“We played with a lot of energy, and we played small ball,” Bears eighth grade right fielder Parks Woodruff said. "We wanted to get it done. We’re a scrappy team."
Lincoln got the bottom of the seventh started off right with a Carson Perez base-on-balls. Bears senior designated hitter Caleb Bluhm followed with a sacrifice bunt, sending Perez to second base.
Woodruff then laid down a bunt single for the Bears. There were now runners on first base and third.
Lincoln’s John Sands then drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Bears senior shortstop Jayden Ramsey kept the line moving.
He followed with the game-winning sacrifice fly for the 3-2 Bears triumph. The rally was complete for Lincoln, which is now 12-4 on the season.
“We like to get runners on, get them over and get them in,” Lincoln head coach Colby Coursey said. "Fayetteville is a great team, but we battled."
The Bears also plated a run in the first inning with a Caden Newell RBI groundout. Lincoln was ahead 1-0 in the opening inning and then at 2-0 in the bottom of second on a run-scoring single from sophomore center fielder Kaene Newell.
Lincoln got some leverage and some heavy duty work out of starting pitcher Carson Perez, as well. He logged 5⅔ innings with four strikeouts, four walks and two runs.
Perez permitted only three hits on the day.
The Fayetteville Wolves are now 8-8 on the spring.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.