Prep baseball: Rain goes away, but JCA doesn't, Pleasant Valley falls to Cherokee County

Making up a game which had been postponed by rain, Jacksonville Christian scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second on its way to an 8-4 victory over Saks on Tuesday.
The Wildcats scored three times in the third inning and once in the fifth.
Starter Ethan Fair fanned 14 over the first five innings. He allowed five hits and walked two. Noah Lee pitched the final two frames for the Thunder. He did not allow a hit and issued one walk while recording four strikeouts.
Travis Barnhill went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Hunter Brown singled in three at-bats and drove in two runs. Tyler Doggrell was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and one RBI. Cam Moses singled in two official at-bats, drove in a run and walked twice. Lee was 1-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Jacksonville Christian will host Saks on Thursday.
Cherokee County 18, Pleasant Valley 8: Zeke Curvin and Connor George each went 3-for-4 for the Raiders but host Cherokee County ended the game on the 10-run rule with three runs in the home half of the fifth inning Tuesday.
Curvin’s hits included a solo home run in the second inning and a double in the third. He scored twice and had two RBIs. George doubled to knock in two runs in the first and had two singles, one in the third and another in the fifth.
Noah Johnson and Samuel Duncan each had one hit for the Raiders. Curvin scored twice. Duncan, Bentley, George, Braxton Salster, Braxton Williams and John-Garrett Bryant each scored once.
