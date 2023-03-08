 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Rain goes away, but JCA doesn't, Pleasant Valley falls to Cherokee County

Baseball teaser

Making up a game which had been postponed by rain, Jacksonville Christian scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second on its way to an 8-4 victory over Saks on Tuesday.

The Wildcats scored three times in the third inning and once in the fifth.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.