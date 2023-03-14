 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Pleasant Valley sweeps three from Gaston

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Pleasant Valley started its Class 2A, Area 13 baseball schedule with a three-game sweep of Gaston over the weekend.

The Raiders hosted Gaston for one game Friday and won 11-0 in five innings. Connor George pitched all five innings and allowed just one hit. He walked one and whiffed eight.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.