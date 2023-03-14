Prep baseball: Pleasant Valley sweeps three from Gaston

Pleasant Valley started its Class 2A, Area 13 baseball schedule with a three-game sweep of Gaston over the weekend.
The Raiders hosted Gaston for one game Friday and won 11-0 in five innings. Connor George pitched all five innings and allowed just one hit. He walked one and whiffed eight.
Pleasant Valley moved to a quick lead with five runs in the first inning. The Raiders added two runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth. When Gaston failed to score in the top of the fifth inning, the game ended on the mercy rule.
Zeke Curvin mashed a home run in the third and finished with four RBIs. Holt Bentley singled three times and scored three runs. Noah Johnson also contributed three singles and scored twice. Samuel Duncan, John-Garrrett Bryant, Bryce Freeman, Braxton Salster and Will Underwood each went 1-for-3. Bryant knocked in two runs. Salster, Johnson and George each contributed one RBI.
Saturday, Pleasant Valley won two games at Gaston by scored of 14-0 and 6-4. In the first game, the Raiders batted around in the top of the first and scored five runs. They batted around again in the second and added four runs. Pleasant Valley tallied two runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
George doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs. Bentley doubled and singled. Duncan singled two times and scored three runs. Johnson was the winning pitcher. Like George, he pitched five innings, tallied two runs and had one RBI.
In the second game Saturday, the Raiders won 6-4. Pleasant Valley scored single runs in the first, second and seventh innings. They put up three runs in the fifth. Salster doubled in two at-bats. He scored two runs and had one RBI. George, Curvin, Bentley and Duncan each recorded one single. Curvin scored twice. Cooper Dougal and George scored once.
Freeman started and allowed no hits and four runs, all unearned, over the first two innings and fanned three. Duncan pitched the final five innings and earned the win. He gave up one hit and no runs or walks while striking out six.
