Prep baseball playoffs: Win over Winfield returns Piedmont to Class 3A semifinals

PIEDMONT — Early-game adversity of the worst kind — an arm injury to starting pitcher Austin Estes — couldn’t rattle Piedmont on Saturday in the Class 3A baseball playoffs.
The Bulldogs still managed to defeat visiting Winfield 6-1 to advance to the semifinals for the second straight set of playoffs.
Piedmont (33-5) will make the long drive to Franklin County to face Phil Campbell next week. The Bobcats came to Piedmont for a 2019 semifinal series, the last time the AHSAA held baseball playoffs. That year, Piedmont swept the first two games 5-0 and 14-1 on seven-inning, complete-game pitching efforts by Logan Pruitt and Bryce Mohon.
Phil Campbell advanced Saturday by beating Fyffe 13-0 to win that series two games to one.
Against Winfield, Estes gave up a run in the first inning on a hit batter, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single before working out of trouble with a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop. He started the second inning with two more strikeouts and had an 0-2 count on No. 9 hitter Davis Bowen when odd deliveries resulted in two pitches for balls to even the count.
After the second, catcher Jack Hayes went to the mound to check on Estes and Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman immediately joined the conversation. Estes threw a couple of warm-up pitches then Deerman sent Hayes to the Piedmont dugout to take off his catcher’s gear, preparing to pitch.
Estes tried a couple of throws to first base from shortstop, his usual position in the field when not pitching, but couldn’t get any zip on the ball. When Hayes took the mound, Deerman made four other position changes.
“That’s why we had to sit over here for five minutes, to figure out what to do,” Deerman said.
First, Steven Raney came into the game to catch. Because Piedmont didn’t have a designated hitter in its initial lineup, someone had to leave when Raney entered. That was third baseman and No. 5 hitter Noah Reedy. Cassius Fairs moved from left field to third. Estes, the leadoff hitter for the Bulldogs, remained in the game in left.
Hayes finished the top of the second inning by striking out Bowen. From that point, Winfield batters didn’t get another hit. The Pirates got only two runners on base against Hayes — the first on a fourth-inning error and the second on a two-out walk in the sixth. Hayes finished the game with his sixth strikeout of the contest.
“That was a gutsy performance by Jack Hayes,” Deerman said.
Hayes, who had been one of Deerman’s “two really good Game 3 guys” along with Estes, said catching the first two games of the Winfield series gave him a good idea of what the Pirates could and couldn’t handle. He tried to come after hitters.
“Jack got ahead and made them hit his pitch,” Deerman noted.
More often than not, the pitch of choice for Hayes was his curve.
“My curve ball was working today,” Hayes said. “It was really on. It’s been working all week in practice, too.”
With Hayes handcuffing the Pirates at the plate, the Bulldogs still had to overcome the 1-0 deficit. In the bottom of the second, Winfield starting pitcher Drew Stovall lost his control and hit Sean Smith, Raney and Jadon Calhoun in succession to load the bases with no one out. Jakari Foster’s sacrifice fly to right field easily scored Smith with the tying run but the Bulldogs left runners on second and third.
Piedmont left the bases loaded in the third. Foster opened the fourth frame with a double to center. Fairs was hit by a pitch and McClane Mohon’s sacrifice bunt moved Foster to third and Fairs to second. Foster put Piedmont up 2-1 when he scored on Estes’ sacrifice fly to center.
Four insurance runs in the fifth effectively nailed the coffin shut on the Pirates. The final two runners — Calhoun and Foster — scored on a two-out single up the middle by Mohon.
Mohon said as he watched Winfield pitch to Raney, Calhoun, Foster and Fairs he saw most early pitches were fastballs.
“I knew what pitch I wanted. I saw it and I hit it,” Mohon said of the third pitch of the at-bat.
Deerman said Mohon’s hit finished the Pirates.
“That was huge, broke their backs,” Deerman said. “It really did.”
Foster drove in Smith with the first run of the fifth inning with a single. Fairs’ ground out to short then scored courtesy runner Omarion Foster to make it 4-1.
Foster and Smith each finished with two hits and two runs. Foster added two RBIs. Estes struck out three Pirates in 1⅔ innings.