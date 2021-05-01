Prep baseball playoffs: Tribe chases the lion again, but Fyffe sweeps Ohatchee

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee’s record-breaking baseball season came with a book-based theme … “Chase The Lion.”
“I see them with it still,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said. “They finish the book, and they’re still looking at it. It still fires me up.”
The Indians made one last chase of the all-sports lion that has been Fyffe in the 2020-21 school year Friday. William Stephens’ three-run home run keyed the Red Devils’ four-run third inning, and the Red Devils withstood a bases-loaded scare in the seventh to win Game 2 of their best-of-3 Class 3A playoffs series 6-4 at Ohatchee.
That Game 2 victory completed a sweep. Fyffe (24-1) won the opener 4-2 and advanced to face the Geraldine-Phil Campbell winner May 7.
The possibility remains that Fyffe and Piedmont could meet in the semifinals, which would mean one more chapter in the Red Devils’ battles with Calhoun County’s 3A powers this school year.
Fyffe, which moved up to 3A starting this school year, eliminated Wellborn, Ohatchee and Piedmont en route to the Red Devils’ fifth state football championship and third in as many years. Fyffe also eliminated Piedmont in the Northeast Regional semifinals en route to a state basketball title, and the Red Devils just eliminated Ohatchee in baseball.
Ohatchee’s coaches across multiple sports have patterned their teams after Fyffe’s.
“We went up there six years ago as a coaching staff and seen those guys and watched them work out and was like, ‘This is what we’ve got to be,’” said Jennings, also Ohatchee’s defensive coordinator in football. “We’re trying to get there.”
The Indians’ baseball team took a step this season, finishing 20-11 and setting the school single-season wins record. It ended Friday, but it ended the way it played out.
“When you talk to Childersburg, talk to Fyffe, talk to other coaches throughout area, at the end of the year, if you get beat or you win, their scouting report says, ‘They fight, and they fight, and they fight,’” Jennings said. “That’s what they kept doing, and that’s what we are.”
Ohatchee jumped on Fyffe 3-0 in Game 2 with a first-inning rally that included Carson Tittle’s two-run double.
Fyffe scored the next six runs, including Stephens’ three-run bomb to center field to key the Red Devils’ four-run third, but Ohatchee fought back. Jacob Roberts’ RBI single in the fourth trimmed the lead to 6-4.
Ohatchee sent the top six hitters in its order to the plate in the seventh. Two Fyffe errors plus a walk helped the Indians load the bases with two outs.
Tittle hit a grounder ball up the middle, and Fyffe shortstop Parker Godwin fielded it and stepped on second base to end the game.
“We had our guys coming up,” Jennings said. “We had what we wanted. … With two outs, we keep putting stuff together, and we’ve done it all year”
Game 1
Fyffe 4, Ohatchee 2: Fyffe scored three first-inning runs then held off Ohatchee despite a strong pitching performance by Konnor Baswell.
Baswell spread out eight hits and struck out four batters. Most notably, he struck out the final two batters in the Fyffe sixth, after Brody Dalton led off with a double and reached third base. Baswell painted the outside corner on a 3-2 count to get Riley West then struck out Yahir Balcazar.
Fyffe’s three first-inning runs came with the aid of two Ohatchee errors.
“We made very few errors in the last seven or eight games, and we had two errors there in the first, and they go up 3-0,” Jennings said. “Then we hold them for a while.
“Konnor has pitched his tail off for the last 35 innings. I mean, pitched his tail off. He’s been one of the best around here. Proud of that kid,”
Ohatchee battled to within 3-2 on Brent Honaker’s fielder’s choice in the third inning and Devin Howell’s run-scoring fly to center field in the fifth.
Fyffe added a run in the seventh when Ty Bell laid down a bunt with Kobe Harris on third base. Honaker, Ohatchee’s catcher, looked Harris back, but his throw to first base hit Bell’s elbow pad.
Baswell retired the next three batters, but Tanner Cowart struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
“This is a great team, with great coaches, and it’s a great, great team to be around,” said Baswell, one of the Indians’ five seniors. “I love all of them, and we had a great season.”