Prep baseball playoffs: Smith, Reedy power Piedmont past Sylvania

Sean Smith and Noah Reedy powered Piedmont’s baseball team to a doubleheader sweep of Sylvania in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Friday. The Bulldogs won the opener 12-1 before taking the nightcap 6-1.
Piedmont will host Winfield in the quarterfinals next weekend.
Smith finished 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and eight RBIs in Game 1.
After slugging a home run in the opener, Reedy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in Game 2. He also picked up the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Piedmont’s top performers in Game 1:
—Max Hanson, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI
—Reedy, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs
—Jakari Foster, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Cassius Fairs, 2-for-3, one run; pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits and no runs with two strikeouts
—Jadon Calhoun, threw the first four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts
—Omarion Foster, three runs
—McClane Mohon, one run
Piedmont’s top performers in Game 2:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-4, double, one run
—Hanson, 2-for-3, two runs
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, double, one RBI
—Smith, one RBI
—Jakari Foster, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Fairs, 1-for-3
—Omarion Foster, one run
—Sloan Smith, one run