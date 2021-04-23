Prep baseball playoffs: Seven Calhoun County teams to open first-round play today

The opening round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs is this weekend. Eight teams from Calhoun County are in the playoff brackets after finishing either first or second in area competition. That’s the most since eight teams qualified in 2016.
Three of this year’s postseason qualifiers — Class 1A Donoho, 6A Oxford and 3A Piedmont — are area champions and will play at home in the opening round. Area runners-up, and playing on the road, are Alexandria (5A), Faith Christian (1A), Jacksonville (4A), Ohatchee (3A) and Saks (3A).
The references below to consecutive playoff appearances do not include 2020 since baseball ended in mid-March, five weeks before the scheduled start of postseason play.
Let’s play at home: This is the ninth consecutive season Piedmont (27-4) has opened the playoffs at home. The run began in 2012 under James Blanchard and has continued under Matt Deerman, who took over in 2017. During the streak, the Bulldogs have won their opening series every year. That’s not good news for the Saks Wildcats, this year’s opening opponent.
Piedmont has scored 300 runs in 31 games. Starters hitting over .400 include Max Hanson (.461), Noah Reedy (.454), Austin Estes (.434) and Cassius Fairs (.422). Reedy leads in RBIs with 42. Jack Hayes has 39 RBIs and a .333 batting average. Estes has scored 44 runs, knocked in 31 and stolen 25 bases in 28 tries. Jakari Foster (.378) and Jadon Calhoun (.333) lead in triples with four each and Calhoun has three home runs. Sean Smith (.296) leads in homers with four and has 29 RBIs.
This year’s pitching staff has a cumulative 2.41 earned run average in 195 innings. Three more-than-capable starters lead the way. Estes is 7-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. Calhoun is 6-2 with a 1.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. Reedy is 6-1. He leads in innings pitched with 52 1/3 innings and has fanned 41.
Let’s play somewhere: Donoho is making its 11th straight playoff appearance, currently the longest run of any Calhoun County school. The streak includes five area titles and six runner-up finishes. It began in 2010 when Sal Gardner was the Falcons’ head coach and the roster included ninth-graders Courtney Bolton and Emily Rogers. In each of the first six years, Donoho lost in the opening round. Current head coach Steve Gendron arrived in 2015 and his first Donoho team swept Meek at home in the first round. Donoho (14-9) hosts Meek again this year. In 2019, Donoho reached the quarterfinals before encountering eventual 1A state champion Mars Hill Bible.
The Falcons would like to top that this year. Three quality pitchers should help. Blake Willingham, the lone senior on the roster, is 6-2 in 10 starts with 62 strikeouts in 52 innings and a 2.56 ERA. Slade Haney is 6-1 with 38 Ks in 30 1/3 innings and a 1.85 ERA. Judson Billings has been a strikeout machine with 42 in 26 innings. He’s 2-3 with a 3.50 ERA.
Donoho has shown the ability to hit in clutch situations. Of the team’s 121 RBIs, 41 have come with two away. Billings leads in RBIs with 25, average at .487 and in home runs with three. Lucas Elliott carries a .429 average. Haney is hitting .378, Connor Goodson .333 and Nick Thompson .310. Thompson and Willingham each have 12 stolen bases.
No more one-and-done: Oxford (27-6) looks to end a streak of losses in the first round when the Yellow Jackets face Arab today. In 2019, 2018 and 2017, Oxford lost the deciding third game of its opening series.
Coach Wes Brooks’ offensive juggernaut is led by senior Trey Higgins’ robust .439 batting average and .557 on-base percentage. Higgins has 47 hits and 24 of those went for extra bases — seven home runs, five triples and 12 doubles. He’s also stolen a team-high 25 bases. Regulars hitting over .300 for the season include Carter Johnson (.367), Peyton Watts (.343), R.J. Brooks (.343), Sam Robertson (.340), Trey Mooney (.340) and Chance Griner (.323).
We’re back: Saks (7-10) last made the postseason in 2009 when Derek Cobb coached the Wildcats and Dakoda Wells and Jason Payne pitched them to the quarterfinal round in Class 4A. Current coach Wes Ginn relies on Mason Jairrels and Connor Martin on the mound. Jairrels is 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA. In 48 innings, he’s recorded 47 strikeouts. Martin is 4-0 with 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings and a 4.65 ERA
Rickey Garrett is batting .574 and 10 of his 35 hits are doubles. Garrett is 23 of 24 in stolen bases. Jairrels’ average is .444. Others over .300 are Taylor Fields (.340), Martin (.329) and Clay Rucker (.304).
We’re back, too: Jacksonville (12-14) last appeared in the playoffs in 2016 under David Deerman. This year, Jamison Edwards’ third team appeared headed for an area championship until Cherokee County measured the Eagles in the final area series. Now, Jacksonville is headed to Curry.
Coleman Oliver (.481), Jae-Taj Morris (.362), Dakoda Willingham (.324), Jacoby Zackery (.322), Dreylan Fomby (.308) and Christian Royster (.302) give the Eagles plenty of offense. The pitching must be strong enough to overcome a defense that has been shaky at times. Oliver has 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings with a 4-3 record and a 4.11 ERA. Nick Salmon’s ERA is 3.02 and his 34 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings are second to Oliver.
Road warriors: Alexandria (20-14) also returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Valley Cubs face John Carroll Catholic in Birmingham and appear to have the best chance to advance on the road. Coach Andy Shaw’s 30th Alexandria team has played solid competition all season but must reduce youthful mistakes. Aaron Johnson (.384), Sam Wade (.363), Zachary Baskins (.345), Ian Cartwright (.344) and Austin West (.336) lead the offense. Wesley Wright, one of Shaw’s few seniors, is 6-3 on the mound with a 1.54 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. West follows at 6-4 with 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings and a 2.47 ERA.