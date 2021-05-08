Prep baseball playoffs: Piedmont splits with Winfield

Piedmont and visiting Winfield split their Friday doubleheader in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs. The Bulldogs won the opener 5-4 in eight innings. Batting as the home team in the nightcap, Winfield won 7-6. The deciding third game of the best-of-three series will be played today at 1 p.m.
In the opener, second baseman McClane Mohon scored the winning run on a one-out, bases-loaded single by Jack Hayes in the home half of the eighth inning. Mohon had reached an error.
Hayes homered to start the sixth inning. With two down, Jakari Foster singled. Cassius Fairs and Mohon each walked, loading the bases. Foster scored when Austin Estes was hit by a pitch. Fairs singled and Mohon reached on an error in the third. With one away, Max Hanson’s base hit moved Fairs to third and Mohon to second. Fairs scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch and Mohon came home on Winfield’s second error of the inning.
Jadon Calhoun pitched the first five innings and was charged with three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts. Winfield knotted the score at 4-4 with an unearned run off Fairs in the seventh. Estes pitched the eighth inning for the Bulldogs and was the winner.
Hanson and Hayes each had two hits.
In the second game, each team scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second. Winfield got separation with three runs in the third. The Bulldogs got two runs back in the top of the fourth on Sean Smith’s two-run home run, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 6-5. The second of Hunter Busha’s two solo homers made it 7-5 Winfield after four.
Piedmont added a run in the seventh when Fairs singled and later scored on a ground ball out by Hanson.
Hayes finished with a double and a single in three official at-bats. Smith singled in the first to drive in Hanson for a 1-0 lead and ended with three RBIs. Jakari Foster singled to score younger brother Omarion with the second run of Piedmont’s first inning.