Prep baseball playoffs: Piedmont advances to second round for ninth straight year, eliminates Saks

PIEDMONT — Piedmont opened the Class 3A baseball playoffs at home Friday for the ninth consecutive season and for the ninth consecutive season the Bulldogs advanced to the second round. Piedmont defeated visiting Saks in the opener 9-5 and, batting as the visiting team, downed the Wildcats 11-0 in the nightcap.
The Bulldogs (29-4) will travel next week to play the winner of the series between Elkmont and Sylvania. Those teams split two games on Friday and are scheduled for a third game Saturday.
Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman said the game plan called for starting pitchers Jadon Calhoun and Noah Reedy to challenge Saks’ hitters with strikes.
“I thought for every inning but one our pitching was outstanding,” Deerman said. “They did what we told them to do — filled the zone.”
Deerman said Calhoun’s goal was to force contact and see if the Wildcats could hit his fastball. For five innings they couldn’t. Calhoun allowed just one hit and recorded 12 strikeouts through the first five innings as Piedmont took a 9-0 lead. He fanned the first batter he faced in the sixth then came the “one” inning to which Deerman referred.
Two walks, two singles and an outfield error later Deerman brought Cassius Fairs from third base to the mound with three runs in and the bases loaded. Fairs walked the first two batters he faced then got out of the inning with a strikeout and a routine ground ball to third base. In the seventh, he set the top of the Wildcats’ lineup down in order.
Reedy and Calhoun each had an RBI triple and catcher Jack Hayes singled home a run in Piedmont’s four-run first inning. Sean Smith and Calhoun had RBI base hits in the second for a 6-0 lead. In the fifth, Austin Estes singled home two runs and Hayes picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Rickey Garrett got Saks’ rally started in the sixth with a base hit. After Connor Martin walked, Taylor Fields singled sharply up the middle to score Garrett. Bases loaded walks to Clay Rucker, Zack Waters and Trent Hopkins also produced RBIs. Starting pitcher Mason Jairrels had the only extra-base hit for Saks — a double with two down in the fourth inning.
Reedy recorded 11 strikeouts over six innings in the second game. He walked one and allowed five hits. Deerman said Reedy’s “off-speed stuff was good and made his fastball look better.”
For three innings, Martin kept Piedmont off the scoreboard. A leadoff walk to Max Hanson in the fourth followed by a sacrifice bunt by Reedy and a fielder’s choice ball by Hayes got Piedmont a 1-0 lead. A two-run single by Smith and one-run hits by Estes and Reedy pushed across four insurance runs in the fifth. Reedy ended with two hits and four RBIs and Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Fields and Garrett each had a pair of singles for the Wildcats and Hopkins had one base hit. Saks, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2009, finished 7-12.
Wildcats coach Wes Ginn said his three seniors — Fields, Waters and Kyree Wood — set an example for their younger teammates.
“They worked so hard to make themselves better so we could be in position to win our area games and get in the playoffs. … Every single area game, we competed,” Ginn said.
Ginn said he brought all his eighth and ninth grade players to share the playoff experience and hopefully inspire them to get farther in the postseason next year.