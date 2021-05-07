Prep baseball playoffs: Oxford splits with Hartselle

OXFORD — Oxford’s best-of-three baseball series with Hartselle will be decided today in the third game. The Yellow Jackets won the opening game of Thursday’s quarterfinal round series 7-3 then Hartselle captured the nightcap 4-1. Those games were played on Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field. Because the Gulf South Conference tournament begins at Choccolocco Park today, today’s Oxford-Hartselle game will be played on Bud McCarty Field, Oxford’s campus facility.
Yellow Jackets head coach Wes Brooks said today’s 5:30 p.m. game on campus will be the first playoff game at Bud McCarty Field since 2014.
Brooks was undecided about his third-game starting pitcher Thursday night but said Oxford would either start Peyton Watts and finish with Nick Hamlin or start Hamlin and finish with Watts. In between, he said, there will be a lot of situational matchups that could include Hayes Harrison and Miguel Mitchell among others.
In Thursday’s opener, Oxford gained a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Harrison singled, moved to third on an error and scored on Gavin Orcutt’s sacrifice fly. The Tigers knotted the score in the top of the fourth.
Oxford responded with three runs in the home half of the fourth and never surrendered the lead. Harrison started the rally with a walk and R.J. Brooks singled. Orcutt’s sacrifice bunt moved both into scoring position. A squeeze bunt by winning pitcher Trey Mooney plated Harrison. Brooks scored on Chance Griner’s infield single.
Griner stole second and moved to third on a throwing error on the play. From there, he came home on a wild pitch. Mooney got two quick outs in the fifth then walked the bottom two hitters in the Hartselle batting order and allowed an RBI single. Brooks moved Watts from third base to the mound and intentionally walked a batter to set up a force at any base. After Watts walked in a run, he fanned Hartselle’s cleanup hitter on a check-swing third strike.
The Yellow Jackets abandoned small ball in their half of the fifth. With two out, Brooks tripled to send Watts, who reached on an error, home. Orcutt launched a home run to right to complete the scoring.
Mooney returned to the mound in the sixth. With one out, Brooks changed pitchers again. Harrison got the final two outs and the sixth and tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. Mooney finished with seven strikeouts, Watts had one and Harrison fanned four.
Hartselle batted as the home team in the second game. Oxford trailed 2-0 after one inning, 3-0 after three and 4-0 after six. Harrison scored in the top of the seventh after he walked then moved to third base on a single by Brooks. Pinch hitter Landon Howell’s foul ball to first base was deep enough to score Harrison from third.
Brooks said the difference in the first game and the second game was, “Elliott Bray on the mound for Hartselle. He’s a really good pitcher.”
Bray had 13 strikeouts before leaving the game with one out and two Oxford runners on base in the seventh inning. Oxford managed a double by Watts and singles by Trey Higgins, losing pitcher Carter Johnson and Brooks against Bray.