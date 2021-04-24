Prep baseball playoffs: Ohatchee advances with sweep of Childersburg

Konnor Baswell’s three-hit shutout and an offensive surge got Ohatchee’s baseball team to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Baswell pitched the Indians to a 3-0 victory in Friday’s Game 1, and Ohatchee rolled 16-4 in Game 2 of their first-round series at Childersburg.
Ohatchee (20-8) will play host to Fyffe in an April 30 doubleheader, with a May 1 “if” game.
Baswell pitched a complete game in Friday’s Game 1, striking out three batters with three walks and three hits allowed. He also drove in a run.
Justin Powell and Trey Pesnell also had RBIs.
Brent Honaker homered and doubled and drove in four runs in Game 2. Jesse Baswell drove in three runs while going 2-for-2 with a double, and Justin Powell drove in two runs.
Devin Howell doubled twice and scored three runs.
Pesnell, Carson Tittle and Bryce Noah also doubled in the second game.