Prep baseball playoffs: Hartselle eliminates Oxford in 6A quarterfinals

OXFORD — The Gulf South Conference baseball tournament opened at Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field on Friday. The Gulf South’s arrival left Oxford High School in need of a place to play the third game of its AHSAA Class 6A best-of-three playoff series with Hartselle.
Oxford coach Wes Brooks and his assistants decided the Yellow Jackets would return to their roots — Bud McCarty Field. After all, Oxford’s 2012 6A state championship team played its home games at the on-campus ball yard. So did the runner-up teams from 2009 and 1989 and even 1978.
Bud McCarty Field held no magic for Oxford (32-8) on Friday. Hartselle scored five times in the third inning and added two more runs in the fourth frame. The result was 7-0 win and a trip to the 6A semifinals.
Afterward, Brooks spent a long time with his eight seniors — Nick Hamlin, Trey Higgins, Landon Howell, Brock Killian, Trey Mooney, Gavin Orcutt, Jackson Ray and Will Spurlin. There were lots hugs and smiles and few, if any, tears.
Brooks said later in his process-based baseball philosophy his players were expected to “give your best, all you’ve got” every play and every pitch. Having done that, there was no reason to “worry about the result.”
For the third game, Hartselle still had Caleb Pittman, their first game starter in the first and second rounds, available against the Yellow Jackets. Brooks said Pittman was a hard thrower — he showed 88 to 90 miles per hour on his fastball and coupled it with an 82 miles per hour breaking ball to start the game — but the scouting report said Pittman had no changeup.
Brooks stacked the top of his batting order with six left-handed hitters in an effort to counter the right-handed Pittman’s breaking balls. The theory was good but the execution wasn’t. Pittman recorded nine strikeouts — one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. Left-hander William Turner worked the final two innings and struck out five.
“Couldn’t get anything going,” was Brooks’ short but accurate assessment of the game.
Oxford’s best scoring opportunity came in the home half of the third. Mooney singled and Chance Griner walked, bringing up the top of the order with no one out. Higgins and R.J. Brooks struck out. After starting pitcher Peyton Watts was hit by a pitch to load the bases, freshman cleanup batter Carter Johnson hit a fly ball that Hartselle center fielder Drew Cartee tracked down to end the threat.
Hayes Harrison walked to start the fourth for the Yellow Jackets and moved to second on a wild pitch but Pittman struck out the next three batters. Oxford didn’t get a runner as far as second again.
Oxford pitchers struggled with control. Watts kept the Tigers off the scoreboard for two innings but started the third with two walks. Two hits and another walk later, Hartselle led 3-0. Brooks replaced Watts with Harrison. Harrison got the inning’s second out then gave up a two-run single before getting the third out on a called third strike. Hamlin started the fourth inning but walked the first two hitters he faced.
Eighth-grader Eli Bozeman followed Hamlin and had Oxford’s best individual performance of the evening. Bozeman fanned the first two Tigers he faced and almost got out of the inning without a run scoring. With a 1-2 count, Hartselle shortstop Blaze Gillespie blooped a ball between Jackets’ shortstop Sam Robertson and Griner in left field and two runs scored. Bozeman pitched scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth and ended with five strikeouts.
Sophomore Hayden Gallahar tossed a scoreless seventh for Oxford and struck out one. Mooney singled twice and Watts had a base hit with two down in the first to account for Oxford’s three hits.