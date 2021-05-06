Prep baseball playoffs: Donoho sweeps Marion County, advances to semifinals for first time

Donoho’s baseball team is headed to the state semifinals for the first time in school history thanks in large part to the performances of Slade Haney and Lucas Elliott.
The Falcons defeated Marion County 15-0 in Thursday’s opener before rallying from a five-run deficit to score an 8-5 win in the nightcap.
Donoho will face the winner of the Lynn-Sumiton Christian series in the semifinals.
Haney went 2-for-3 in Game 1 with a double and a home run, finishing with two runs and four RBIs. He also got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits over five innings pitched. He struck out eight. He earned the save in Game 2, striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning. He finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored in the nightcap.
Elliott finished the day 6-for-7 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs.
Donoho’s other top performers from Game 1:
—Blake Willingham, two RBIs.
—Nick Thompson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.
—Dean Harrell, 1-for-1, one run.
—Judson Billings, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Connor Goodson, two runs.
—William Folsom, 1-for-1, four runs, two RBIs.
—Marcus Lawler, 1-for-3, three RBIs.
—Tyler Allen, 1-for-2, one RBI.
Donoho’s other top performers from Game 2:
—Willingham, pitched six innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits, struck out 10; one run scored.
—Thompson, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Billings, one run.
—Folsom, 1-for-3, double, one run.
—Lawler, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Allen, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.