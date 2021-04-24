Prep baseball playoffs: Donoho puts up 36 runs, sweeps Meek to advance

Donoho’s baseball team made quick work of Meek in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, defeating the Tigers 18-3 and 18-1 at home on Friday. Both games ended after five innings. The Falcons pounded out 25 hits during the doubleheader sweep.
Blake Willingham picked up the win in Game 1, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks over four innings pitched. He struck out five. Judson Billings pitched a perfect fifth inning, striking out two.
Slade Haney got the win in Game 2. He allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks over five innings pitched with nine strikeouts.
Donoho’s top performers:
—Willingham, 4-for-7, three doubles, four runs, five RBIs.
—Billings, 3-for-5, double, four runs, two RBIs.
—Haney, 4-for-5, triple, five runs, six RBIs.
—Nick Thompson 4-for-7, six runs, two RBIs.
—Lucas Elliott, 3-for-6, double, four runs, four RBIs.
—Connor Goodson, 3-for-5, four runs, four RBIs.
—Marcus Lawler, 2-for-6, two runs, three RBIs.
—Tyler Allen, 2-for-5, three runs, two RBIs.
—William Folsom, three walks, one run, two RBIs.