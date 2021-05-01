Prep baseball playoffs: Donoho beats Lindsay Lane in Game 2 to salvage split

Donoho and visiting Lindsay Lane Christian of Athens split two masterfully pitched games Friday at Donoho’s McWhorter-Brock Field. The third game, to settle their best-of-three series in the second round of the AHSAA Class 1A baseball playoffs, will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday. Donoho (17-10) should enter the deciding game brimming with confidence.
“The good news is we’ve got arms tomorrow,” Donoho head coach Steve Gendron said Friday as his players prepared the field for Saturday’s game.
Gendron said the Falcons starting pitcher would be either right-hander Judson Billings or lefty Will Folsom, a decision he would ponder overnight. Gendron added that past Folsom and Billings he had at least three other players in whom he had confidence on the mound.
Lindsay Lane coach Charles Morrison conspicuously removed sophomore Seth Mitchell from his relief appearance in the first game after 25 pitches to keep him eligible to throw Saturday.
The Falcons should also have momentum. Lindsay Lane claimed the series opener 2-1. Donoho took the nightcap 3-2 when Billings, the team’s junior first baseman, launched the first pitch he saw leading off the top of the sixth inning into a tree beyond the 10-foot outfield fence in left. The ball bounced back onto the field but the home-plate umpire signaled home run as Billings trotted around the bases.
Billings said it was his fourth “bomb” of the season with all four coming on the first pitch of an at-bat. Prior to that swing, there had been nothing to indicate lightning was about to strike. Billings was 0-for-3 in the first game with three strikeouts. Earlier in the second contest, he had grounded into a routine double play and bounced back to the pitcher.
It had been so bad, in fact, that Billings said Gendron asked him, “When are you going to stop being early?” as he waited to approach the plate. He replied with one swing that produced a no-doubter homer.
Billings’ blast snapped the 2-2 tie the Lions, batting as the home team in the second game, had forged with a pair of opposite-field, RBI hits to right off Donoho starter Blake Willingham. Jackson Carter singled to left with one out and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Leadoff hitter Ben Frasier doubled Carter home. Frasier scored when pitcher Micah Perkins landed a shallow fly ball just inside the right field line.
Regaining the lead immediately chased away any negative thoughts the Falcons might have had returning to their dugout when the fifth frame ended.
“He just gives me comfort, makes me want to go out there and throw strikes,” Willingham said of Billings’ homer.
Throw strikes is what Willingham did. He retired the Lions in order in the sixth. In the seventh, Carter reached on an error with one out. Mitchell squared to bunt. He pulled away from an inside pitch but Carter had already started toward second base and Donoho catcher Lucas Elliott alertly threw to Billings at first and erased Carter. Willingham closed out the game with a strikeout on a called third strike.
Donoho grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. With one down, center fielder Slade Haney was hit by a pitch. When he reached first base he was hit again, this time on a leg, on a pickoff throw. With Haney still on first, Elliott lined a 3-1 pitch over the fence in left.
“I was just looking for a pitch to hit,” Elliott said, before adding that he thought Haney might have earned a less stressful trip around the bases.
Willingham struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in his seven-inning complete game. Other than their three hits in the fifth, Willingham allowed the Lions just two more safeties — leadoff singles by Frasier in the first and A.J. Davis in the second.
Perkins limited Donoho to four hits. Willingham singled in the third but was caught stealing. Marcus Lawler singled with one out in the seventh and advanced as far as third.
In the first game, Haney came out on the short end of a 2-1 duel with Lindsay Lane left-hander Ray Anderson. Haney gave up four hits, allowed an unearned run in the second and a leadoff home run to catcher Sam Hogue in the fourth. He fanned seven and didn’t issue a walk in seven innings.
“Slade Haney pitched a gem,” Gendron said. “We just didn’t hit.”
Anderson’s sophomore status limited him to 100 pitches. He reached that number when he struck out Billings for the first out of the sixth inning after walking Nic Thompson. Anderson left the mound with 14 strikeouts. Thompson later scored on a fielder’s choice ground out by Connor Goodson.
Donoho got two hits off Anderson, a leadoff double by Willingham in the first and an infield single by Elliott in the fourth. Elliott also singled in the sixth off Mitchell to load the bases.
“Game3s are always the most fun because everybody’s doing whatever they have to do to win,” Gendron said.