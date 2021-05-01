Prep baseball playoffs: Big inning helps Alexandria force Game 3 with Ardmore

ALEXANDRIA — Austin West and Drew Brown drove in two runs apiece as Alexandria beat Ardmore 12-6 to even their best-of-3 Class 5A second-round playoff series Friday night.
The two teams will play Game 3 today at 2 p.m. Ardmore took Friday’s first game 2-1.
The winner will advance to face the Russellville-Corner winner in the third round. Alexandria won Game 3 in its first-round series with John Carroll Catholic.
West went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs in Game 2, and Brown went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
The Valley Cubs broken open a 4-4 game with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Alexandria also got RBIs from Ian Cartwright, Canyon Mickler, Jake Upton and Zachary Baskins, who hit a double.
West had a strong pitching outing in Friday’s Game 1, spreading out seven hits and striking out eight batters with one walk over seven innings. He allowed no earned runs.