Prep baseball playoffs: Allen pitches Alexandria past Ardmore, into 5A quarterfinals

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s baseball team is getting pretty good at this Game 3 thing.
The Valley Cubs defeated Ardmore 11-2 on Saturday in the decisive game of their second-round Class 5A playoff series. It marked Alexandria’s second Game 3 win of the week, after eliminating John Carroll on Monday in a first-round series.
The Valley Cubs will travel to Russellville next weekend for a quarterfinal matchup.
“I think our whole team likes the situation of Game 3,” Alexandria head coach Andy Shaw said. “They expect to win.”
Andrew Allen has embodied that mentality throughout the playoffs. The freshman tossed a gem Saturday against Ardmore, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.
The win-or-go-home nature of Game 3s hasn’t bothered Allen, who worked 6⅓ innings in Monday’s win over John Carroll, allowing five hits and one walk. He said he goes into every game with confidence.
“I love it. I love pressure like that,” he said. “I feel like I do better under pressure. I get more calm, I relax and I just throw better.”
Allen got off to a rough start Saturday, hitting the first batter he faced and walking the second, allowing Ardmore to take a 2-0 lead after a two-run single by Mason Billions.
After that, “I was just cruising,” Allen said.
He certainly was. He sat the Tigers down in order in the fourth and fifth innings and allowed just one hit in each of the third, sixth and seventh innings.
Allen issued only one walk after his rocky first inning.
“He did a great job of not letting that get to him,” Shaw said. “We talk about adversity all the time, and he did a great job of coming back.”
Allen received plenty of run support. The Valley Cubs scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Austin West drove in Aaron Johnson and Sam Wade with a two-out, two-run double to give Alexandria its first lead of the game at 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning. Ian Cartwright followed with an RBI triple, plating West for a 4-2 lead, and the Valley Cubs didn’t look back from there.
The bottom of the lineup did most of the damage. Nine-hole hitter DeShaun Foster led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, one run and one steal.
“I think I was just seeing the ball better, and I was just getting solid contact today,” Foster said.
Eight-hole hitter Ty Brown was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, one RBI and one steal.
Johnson finished 2-for-5 with two runs and one steal, and Zachary Baskins was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Drew Brown had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the Valley Cubs’ four-run sixth inning.
It was more than enough for Allen.
“I’m just having a whole lot of fun right now,” he said.