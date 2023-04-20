Prep baseball playoff capsule: Weaver

Head coach: Jamie Harper
Opening series: Weaver at Phil Campbell
Thursday: Doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, 4 p.m.
Five fast facts about Weaver baseball entering the first round of the Class 3A playoffs:
1. Two seniors lead the Bearcats at the plate. Elijah Smith, who plays shortstop and pitches, has a .500 batting average on the season with 27 hits in 54 official at-bats. His hits include two home runs and two triples. Smith also leads in on-base percentage at .632. Catcher Dalton Homesley is hitting .345 with 19 hits in 55 at-bats. His on-base percentage is .407.
2. Junior Christian Marturello carries a .333 batting average into the playoffs with 17 hits in 51 at-bats. Marturello pitches and plays a utility role in the field when he isn’t on the mound.
3. Smith and fellow senior Rabin Kirk have been Weaver’s top pitchers. Each has a won-loss record of 2-2. Kirk has 39 strikeouts and a 4.91 ERA. Smith has fanned 38 opponents. His ERA is 4.18.
4. Homesley catches but isn’t saddled with catcher’s speed — or lack thereof. He’s stolen 11 bases. Smith leads his team in stolen bases with 18 thefts. Marturello has nine stolen bases.
5. The 3A playoff bracket was drawn up long before the season started but it hasn’t been kind to the Bearcats. Phil Campbell was 3A state champion in 2021. The Bobcats reached the semifinal round last year before Piedmont eliminated them in a series that required three games to settle. Phil Campbell also lost to Piedmont in the semifinal round in three games in 2019. The Bobcats were ranked No. 2 in the final ASWA 3A rankings.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.
