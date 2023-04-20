Prep baseball playoff capsule: Piedmont

Head coach: Matt Deerman
Opening series: Colbert County at Piedmont (22-7)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Head coach: Matt Deerman
Opening series: Colbert County at Piedmont (22-7)
Friday: Doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, 2 p.m.
Five fast facts about Piedmont baseball entering the first round of the Class 3A playoffs:
1. Two Bulldogs, Jack Hayes and McClane Mohon, are hitting .400 or better. Hayes’ average is .409 in 88 official at-bats. Mohon is exactly .400 in 85 at-bats. Catcher Kale Austin, .375 in 72 at-bats, and center fielder Max Hanson, .333 in 84 at-bats, are next in batting average for Piedmont.
2. Hayes became Piedmont’s leader in career hits and career RBIs last season, finishing his junior season with 182 career hits and 175 career RBIs. He tops his team in hits and RBIs again this season with 36 hits and 40 RBIs. Hayes has 45 at-bats with runners in scoring position and 23 hits, a .511 average.
3. Sophomore Brodie Homesley has been Piedmont’s first-game starter for area games and that isn’t likely to change for the playoffs. Homesley is 6-0 with two shutouts. His ERA is 1.30 and he has a team-high 39 strikeouts in a team-high 43 innings. Seventh-grader Cole Austin is 4-0 in six games and 23 innings. His ERA is 1.22. Hayes has a 1.80 ERA over 35 innings.
4. Piedmont is a running team. The Bulldogs have 58 stolen bases. Outfielder/pitcher Jake Austin leads with 13 thefts. Hanson is second with 10 steals and Mohon third with nine. Nine Bulldogs have at least two stolen bases.
5. Kale Austin has been hit by pitches more times (15) than he has walked (14). He has also thrown out 10 of the 19 runners who have attempted to steal a base with him behind the plate. Hayes, who is playing mostly at third base this season but still catches when Kale Austin pitches, has thrown out five of eight would-be base stealers.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.