Prep baseball playoff capsule: Oxford

Head coach: Wes Brooks
Opening series: Center Point at Oxford
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Head coach: Wes Brooks
Opening series: Center Point at Oxford
Friday: Doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, 1 p.m.
Five fast facts about Oxford baseball entering the first round of the Class 6A playoffs:
1. Oxford has four players — Hayes Harrison, Carter Johnson, Nick Richardson and Peyton Watts — with more than 100 plate appearances and batting averages well above .300. Webb has been to the plate 127 times and has 36 hits in 92 official at-bats for a .391 average. Johnson has a team-high 40 hits in 103 at-bats for a .388 batting average. He has 129 plate appearances. Harrison has been to the plate 121 times with 34 hits in 92 at-bats for a .370 batting average. Richardson has the most plate appearances with 131 and is 34-for-106, a .321 average.
2. Four other Yellow Jackets with at least 50 official at-bats are hitting better than .300. Hudson Gilman leads at .380, 19-for-50. Sam Robertson is 22-for-65, a .338 average. Trace Adams and Tide Gann each average .314. Adams is 22-for-70 and Gann is 16-for-51.
3. Johnson leads in extra-base hits with 22, nine doubles and team-highs in triples with nine and home runs with four. He has 27 RBIs. Watts has 33 RBIs and 21 extra-base hits, 14 doubles, four triples and three homers. Harrison leads in RBIs with 34 and has seven doubles, one triple and one home run.
4. Harrison has pitched 45.2 innings, Watts 35, Drew McCormick 31.1 and Jackson Crow 25. Harrison’s won-loss record is 7-0 with a 1.073 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Watts is 5-0 with 34 strikeouts, a 0.60 ERA and a WHIP of 0.886. McCormick has 43 strikeouts with an ERA of 4.245. In his 25 innings, Crow has not allowed an earned run. His WHIP is 0.840 and 41 strikeouts.
5. Oxford pitchers have balked just once all year. The Yellow Jackets have turned 25 double plays.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.