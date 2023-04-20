Prep baseball playoff capsule: Jacksonville

Head coach: Jamison Edwards
Opening series: West Limestone at Jacksonville
Friday: Doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, 1 p.m.
Five fast facts about Jacksonville baseball entering the first round of the Class 4A playoffs:
1. Jacksonville is making its third consecutive appearance in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A baseball playoffs under Jamison Edwards. The Golden Eagles missed the postseason in 2019, Edwards’ first year as head baseball coach and COVID-19 ended baseball season before the start of the playoffs in 2020.
2. The Golden Eagles won 4A, Area 9 by defeating second-place Cleburne County, third-place White Plains and fourth-place Anniston.
3. Drew Pridgen leads Jacksonville in batting with a .372 average. Jackson Bonner has a team-high 21 RBIs. Will Greenwood leads team in on-base percentage at just less than .500.
4. Grant Patterson and Ryan Mitchell are the Eagles’ one-two punch at starting pitcher. Edwards said they’re won-loss records have not been great because of the competition they faced but each “was extremely effective in area play.”
5. West Limestone pitcher Colin Patterson, 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, signed a baseball scholarship with UAB in the early signing period last fall. Starting pitcher Cooper Phillips signed with Calhoun Community College shortly thereafter.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.
