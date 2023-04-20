Prep baseball playoff capsule: Donoho

Head coach: Steve Gendron
Opening series: Sulligent at Donoho (19-2)
Friday: Doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
Saturday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, 2 p.m.
Five fast facts about Donoho baseball entering the first round of the Class 2A playoffs:
1. Donoho has five players hitting over .400, led by Lucas Elliott at .565. Elliott has 35 hits in 62 at-bats. He also leads the Falcons in triples with four, in doubles with 10 and has four home runs. Nic Thompson is hitting .485, 32-for-66, and has scored a team-best 39 runs. Blake Sewell has a .481 average with 26 hits in 54 at-bats. He has eight doubles, two triples and one home run.
2. Peyton Webb has been Donoho’s biggest run producer with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. He’s hitting .431 with 31 hits in 72 at-bats. Marcus Lawler is 29-for-67, a .433 average, and has scored 36 runs. Hayes Farrell is the great-grandson of Calhoun County coaching legend Bill Farrell. He’s hitting .321 with 17 hits in 53 at-bats.
3. Three pitchers — Webb, Sewell and Farrell — have 5-0 records for the Falcons. Webb has a 1.265 ERA and a 1.157 WHIP over 27.2 innings pitched. Sewell’s WHIP is 1.247 and his ERA is 3.067 over 29.2 innings. Farrell has pitched 25.1 innings with a 2.211 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP. Thompson has four saves in four opportunities with a 1.313 ERA. Elliott is two for two in saves and has a 2.471 ERA.
4. As is the case with most small schools, pitchers at Donoho play other positions when they aren’t on the mound. Farrell is the right fielder. Sewell plays both shortstop and second base. Webb patrols center field. Established position players include Kai Cleckler at third base, Elliott at catcher, Thompson at shortstop and Lawler at second base. The Falcons platoon Cash Worley and Sam Montgomery at first base and Sean Keel and Bo Whitelaw in left field.
5. Stealing bases has become a fine art with Donoho, ranked No. 3 in the final ASWA 2A rankings released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on Wednesday. The Falcons have stolen 58 bases and been caught stealing just three times. Elliott leads in steals with 13. Sewell has stolen 10 bases, Webb nine and Thompson eight. Lawler has stolen seven bases, Farrell six, Cleckler four and Montgomery one.