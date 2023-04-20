 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball playoff capsule: Cleburne County

New Baseball teaser

Head coach: Robert Townsend

Opening series: Cleburne County (20-3) at Brooks

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.