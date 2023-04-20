Prep baseball playoff capsule: Cleburne County

Head coach: Robert Townsend
Opening series: Cleburne County (20-3) at Brooks
Thursday: Doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
(Update: Cleburne County lost to Brooks 3-1 in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.)
Friday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, noon
Five fast facts about Cleburne County baseball entering the first round of the Class 4A playoffs:
1. The Tigers can flat-out hit the baseball. Seven regulars have batting averages between .453 and .373. Although they have only one home run on the season, Cleburne County hitters have 49 doubles and seven triples.
2. Brody Gaines, who hits in the 5 hole for Cleburne County, has 24 hits in 53 at-bats for a .453 average. Third baseman Jackson Miller is the leadoff hitter. He leads the Tigers in runs with 32 and has hits in 25 of his 67 at-bats, a .373 average. Center fielder Jackson Fuller follows Miller in the lineup and is 28-for-73, a .384 average, with 10 doubles, three triples and a team-high 25 RBIs. Shortstop Kannon Robertson hits third in the order. His 31 hits are the Tigers’ best total. He’s hitting .378 with 27 runs and 19 RBIs.
3. First baseman/pitcher Jayson Deese bats clean up. He takes a .391 average into the postseason with hits in 25 of his 64 at-bats. His hits include nine doubles, two triples and one home run. Catcher Brennan Jarrell hits sixth. Jarrell’s 23 hits have earned him a .383 batting average and 23 RBIs.
4. Townsend said his three starting pitchers would be Deese, Jake Dingler and Nolen Wright. Deese is a lefty with good movement on his pitches. He has a 2.603 ERA despite allowing 28 hits and walking 24 in 40.1 innings on the mound. A key has been his 54 strikeouts, allowing him to strand 35 runners on base. Dingler has started seven games and has a won-loss record of 7-1 with 34 strikeouts in 33.1 innings. Wright is 4-0 with a 1.575 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 26.2 innings on the mound.
5. The Tigers must face Brooks’ much-touted junior pitcher Christian Chatterton who has already declared himself committed to Auburn. He’s No. 2 in the program but No. 1 in the hearts of Brooks’ supporters. Townsend described Chatterton as probably the best pitcher in the state.