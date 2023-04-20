Prep baseball playoff capsule: Alexandria

Head coach: Zac Welch
Opening series: Jasper at Alexandria (26-5)
Friday: Doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Third game if needed to determine winner of three-game series, noon
Five fast facts about Alexandria baseball entering the first round of the Class 5A playoffs:
1. If the adage that pitching wins in the postseason holds true, look for Alexandria to go a long way in the Class 5A playoffs. The Valley Cubs have a pair of aces in juniors Andrew Allen and Tripp Patterson. Allen is 6-0 with two saves in 48.1 innings this season. His earned run average is 0.87 with 84 strikeouts and just 12 walks. So far, Allen has two no-hitters to his credit this season. Tripp Patterson is 6-1 in 49.1 innings on the mound. Patterson’s WHIP, the ratio of walks and hits allowed to innings pitched is 0.831. He has fanned 45 opponents and allowed just five walks.
2. Behind Allen and Patterson, head coach Zac Welch has Brayden Thacker, 5-2 in 37.1 innings with a 3.75 ERA, 33 strikeouts; Zach Baskins, 4-1 and 2.28 ERA in 27.2 innings, 18 strikeouts; Clay Bridges, 3-1 and 3.503 ERA over 18.2 innings, 12 strikeouts; and Ian Cartwright, 0-0 with two saves in 8.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.
3. Alexandria doesn’t have a big-bopper bat. Aiden Brunner’s two home runs lead the Cubs. Samuel Henegar, Deshaun Foster and Evan Snow have one homer apiece. Alexandria makes up for its lack of home runs with 46 doubles and 10 triples. Eleven players have at least two doubles. Ty Brown has six of the 10 triples.
4. Henegar is 36-for-89 for a .404 batting average. With runners in scoring position, he’s even better at 18-for-43, a .419 average. Henegar leads the Cubs with 25 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Aaron Johnson is second in RBIs with 22. Cartwright has 20 RBIs with a .279 batting average. The Cubs have added 139 walks, 38 batters hit by pitches and 40 who reached on an error to supplement their 240 base hits. They have scored 207 runs.
5. The Valley Cubs put pressure on opponents with 63 stolen bases. Eleven Cubs have at least two steals. Brown leads with 10 steals. Brodie Slaton and Aaron Johnson each have nine thefts.