PIEDMONT — Deep playoff runs mean leaning on pitching and defense more. A Bryce Walter pitching gem and two defensive plays proved big for Piedmont on Thursday.
A thwarted steal attempt in the second inning helped Piedmont stay in control of momentum in Game 1 of the Bulldogs’ Class 3A quarterfinal series against Westminster Christian, and a key double play helped Walter in Game 2.
Piedmont won 6-3 and 4-1 to advance to next week’s semifinal series against the Phil Campbell-Winfield winner. Game 3 in that best-of-3 series is set for today.
The Bulldogs (33-9) expanded their school-record win total, and 37 with a state championship is still a possibility.
“We’re rolling right now,” Walter said. “We playing some good baseball, and I feel like we can only get better.”
Walter threw a complete-game, four-hitter in the Game 2. He rescued the Bulldogs in a game in which they committed six errors.
The Bulldogs made three errors in the fourth inning, but Walter limited the damage to one run. He answered each of the first two errors with strikeouts of Walker Hamilton and Nathan Wilson and got two-leadoff hitter Walker King to pop out to end the at bat.
Piedmont came out the fourth of it with a tie game, 1-1.
“He was stellar tonight,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “He filled the strike zone up. He mixed them up and kept them off-balance.
“He made some of their better hitters look bad at the plate. That was a good baseball team.”
Walter went on to retire the Wildcats in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but he needed a big helper from his defense to do it in the fifth. Jackson Billings singled to lead off and reached third base on Walter’s wild pickoff throw, but Walter fielded a Bailey Harrison grounder and looked Billings back momentarily.
When Walter threw to first base, Billings broke for home. First baseman Sean Smith threw, and catcher Nick Johnson held the ball through contact on the tag for a 1-3-2 double play.
“I just looked up, and every day, both Coach Deermans (Matt and his brother, David, an assistant) are telling me to just pop off the bag and look for action on the field,” Smith said. “I saw him breaking for him and made a throw, and Nick made a great tag on the play.”
Walter then struck out Caden Best, keeping the score 1-1.
Piedmont added two runs in the sixth, one on Jack Hayes’ RBI single and another on a passed ball, to take the lead for good.
Hayes was the Game 1 catcher and made the biggest defensive play. Brooks Reinhardt’s one-out double and Hamilton’s single put runners on the corners, and Piedmont had a play ready for Hamilton’s steal attempt.
Second baseman Brant Deerman broke like he would cut off Hayes’ throw but let it go to shortstop Mason Mohon, who tagged Hamilton for the second out.
“It’s a read (Deerman) makes,” Hayes said. “He usually catches it and throws it home, but I guess he thought that guy was going to be out.
“At first I thought he was going to be safe, because I threw it a little to the right, but Mason ended up making a good tag.”
Piedmont starter Logan Pruitt then got McWhorter to ground out to end the threat and keep the game scoreless. Piedmont went on to score twice in the bottom of the second.
Westminster Christian tied the game 2-2 and 3-3 but never led.
“Jack does that a lot, and he’s an eighth-grader,” Deerman said. “People test him early on. He throws that guy out early in that situation, and that puts the thought in the back of the coach’s mind early in the game.
“Not to mention the circumstances of that. They take the lead right there, if that guys scores.”
Piedmont took the lead for good on Mohon’s two-out, two-run single to make it 5-3 in the fourth inning, and his RBI single in the sixth provided the final margin.
Piedmont, which broke the school record by reaching 31 victories last week, now has a week to rest and ready to keep pursuing 37.
“We’re going to try our best to get there,” Mohon said.
Elsewhere in playoffs:
—Donoho fell 9-0 and 12-0 in its third-round series at Mars Hill Bible, finishing the season 16-10 with the Falcons’ first-ever run to the third round.
—Spring Garden swept Heritage Christian Academy 4-3 and 11-1. Colby Slayton’s single ended the first game. The Panthers will play host to Mars Hill Bible on May 10, with “if” Game 3 set for May 11.