OXFORD — The championship of a memorable Calhoun County baseball tournament appropriately came down to strong pitching, alert base running and hustle.
All-tournament selection Trey Mooney allowed two hits and struck out nine batters through 6⅔ innings, Gavin Orcutt delivered a three-pitch save, and Oxford manufactured runs on a double steal and baseline hustle to beat Alexandria 2-0 on Tuesday on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
Led by catcher Jake Spivey’s most valuable player performance, the Yellow Jackets (8-2) won their fourth county title in a row.
Spivey, who transferred from White Plains, hit his first home run as a Yellow Jacket during Oxford’s 8-1 victory over Ohatchee in Monday’s semifinals. He also made big throws from behind the plate.
“Jake Spivey is just a bulldog behind the plate,” said Oxford coach Wes Brooks, a former Jacksonville State catcher. “So many things go on in the middle of a game, and he threw out/back-picked a guy. He threw a couple of guys out last night. He hits a home run.
“He puts the ball in play with two strikes (Tuesday) to give us that opportunity. He runs a hard 90 (feet). He hustles. Just a bulldog type guy.”
It was a bulldog type game.
Spivey generated the chance for Oxford to score its second run against Alexandria. With two outs and two strikes in the third inning, he beat out a ground ball, allowing Peyton Howard to score from second base.
Spivey got caught in a rundown at the sequence’s conclusion, but he got the run home.
“He could’ve easily mishit that ball and jogged to first,” Brooks said. “That first baseman will say, ‘Hey, he’s jogging. I can kind of block this up and catch it,’ but he’s running a hard 90.”
Oxford produced the game’s other run similarly, on a double-steal play Brooks put in during first-period athletics Tuesday morning. Ethan Wyatt, pinch-running for Spivey at first base, drew a throw, allowing Reese Howard to score from third.
That’s all Oxford needed and all it could muster against Alexandria’s Jalen Borders, who threw six innings and kept the Valley Cubs (7-4) in the game.
“He did a great job,” Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. “He’s getting better and better. Our pitchers just did a great job the whole tournament.”
Mooney, meanwhile, hit as high as 86 mph on the way to his near complete game for Oxford.
“Mainly, from what I’ve heard about them and what I’ve known from the past, I was just throwing off-speed pitches, getting them out on pitches where I can locate and making them miss,” he said.
He took a one-hitter into the top of the seventh inning before giving up Brennan Brown hit and a walk to Borders, wrapped around two strikeouts.
“He did a really great job tonight,” Spivey said. “He threw strikes and really commanded all of his pitches.”
Orcutt came on with Mooney tiring and an 0-2 count to Seth Slaton. Orcutt threw three straight strikes to end the game.
“I know he’s only faced six batters on the year, but he’s a hundred percent first-pitch strikes,” Brooks said.
All-tournament team
Drake Monroe (Weaver); Connor Coffey (White Plains); Jaylen Childs (Saks); Dylan Murphy (Jacksonville); Cade Williamson and Grayson Alward (Ohatchee); Logan Pruitt, Bryce Walter (Piedmont); Landon Comer, Dylan Digangi, Tanner Mize (Alexandria); Peyton Howard, Trey Mooney, Wesley Sparks, Trey Higgins (Oxford).
Most outstanding offensive player: Reese Howard (Oxford).
Most outstanding defensive player: Jalen Borders (Alexandria).
Most valuable player: Jake Spivey (Oxford).