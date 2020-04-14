Prep baseball: Piedmont's Mohon picks Snead State

Bryce Mohon’s baseball journey took him from Mississippi to Jacksonville to Piedmont and through a last-name change, and it will take him to Snead State.
The Piedmont Baseball Twitter feed announced Mohon’s commitment Tuesday, a month after he finished off a most-valuable-player performance in helping Piedmont win the Calhoun County tournament.
Mohon will sign a pitcher.
"Lawson (State) offered me first, and then a good bit of schools called me, interested in me," Mohon said. "Really, I chose Snead because of how close to home it was, and they've got a good academic setup, and they have pretty good baseball down there."
The county title was Piedmont’s first in baseball and a jewel in season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs finished 15-0 and ranked No. 1 in 3A. Mohon batted .366 with a .565 on-base percentage, one home run and 15 RBIs.
On the mound, Mohon went 4-0 in seven appearances, including the county final against Alexandria. He finished with an 0.83 ERA, 33 strikeouts and seven walks. He gave up just 10 hits in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
Known as Bryce Walter before taking on his adopted last name, Mohon played two seasons at Piedmont, batting .389 with a .559 on-base percentage, five home runs and 51 RBIs. He was 13-1 on the mound with a 1.21 ERA and 112 strikeouts.
Mohon was a key figure in Piedmont’s run to a 3A runner-up finish in 2019.
"I feel like we had a good thing going this year," Mohon said. "We were on a roll. I felt like we were going to compete for another state championship this year.
"We were good. We had some key players who were doing good.
Mohon made the county all-tourney team both years in which he played. He made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team as a second-team pick in 2019, and he was a first-team selection on The Star’s 1A-3A all-county team.
He attended Jacksonville high school as a freshman, living with then Jacksonville coach David Deerman's family. Deerman resigned to join brother Matt's staff at Piedmont, and Mohon sat out a season after transferring.
From 2019 to this season, Mohon added speed to his fastball, hitting in the upper-80-mph range with regularity.
"I've always loved pitching, and I was always pretty average," he said. "I didn't really have that fastball that was up there a little bit, but it seems like this season, I was able to develop a good fastball to, like, 87, 88 and top 89.
"That was one of my main developments this year."
As for losing half of his senior season because of the pandemic, Mohon said, "It is what it is."
He credits coaching he received in Calhoun County and his adoptive family with helping him reach his potential. He moved in with former teammate Mason Mohon's family after transferring to Piedmont, and the Mohons adopted him before the current school year.
"Oh man, it's a real blessing," he said. "They've helped me a lot throughout the years that I've been with them. I love them. I feel like they're my actual family.
"I feel like I've been here forever."