Prep baseball: Piedmont takes two from Pleasant Valley in Class 3A, Area 9 doubleheader

Piedmont compiled 22 runs, 19 hits and nine walks in a Class 3A, Area 9 baseball doubleheader sweep of Pleasant Valley on Friday.
The Bulldogs took the opener 11-1 and the second game 11-2.
In the first game, Piedmont scored three runs in the first inning, one in the fourth, four in the third, and three more in the sixth to close out the game by the 10-run mercy rule.
In the second game, Piedmont broke out early with three runs in the first inning, five in the second and one in the third to build a 9-0 lead.
Jack Hayes produced four hits in the doubleheader with a triple and an RBI.
Piedmont's Game 1 top performers:
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-2, one double
—Bryce Mohon, 2-for-4, two RBIs; winning pitcher, six innings, two hits, eight strikeouts
—Sean Smith, 1-for-2, one double, two RBIs
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3, one triple
—Silas Thompson, 2-for-2
Pleasant Valley's Game 1 top performers:
—Colby Nelson, 1-for-2
--Braydon Maye, 1-for-2
Piedmont's Game 2 top performers:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-5, one triple, oen RBI
—Brant Deerman, 2-for-3, one double, two RBIs; winning pitcher, four innings, three hits, four strikeouts
—Sean Smith, 1-for-4, one triple, two RBIs
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-4, one RBI
—Max Hanson, 2-for-2, one double
Pleasant Valley's Game 2 top performers:
—Drake Hardy, 3-for-4
—Colby Nelson, 2-for-2